Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 300 crore National Centre for Ageing in Delhi

India Press Trust of India Jun 29, 2018 12:51:37 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the Centre along with the state governments is trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare to benefit the poor and the middle class of the country.

After laying the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Modi said that in the last four years, the Centre has given priority to the health sector, and especially to provide modern healthcare to the people.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

"Along with state governments, the Centre is trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare all over the country," he said.

"Because of policy interventions of the government, we are moving towards a situation where we are providing good healthcare for the poor and middle class so that they don't have to pay the unnecessary cost for healthcare," Modi said.

During the event at AIIMS, the prime minister also inaugurated a 555-bed Super Speciality Block in Safdarjung Hospital.

The Prime Minister said that the National Centre for Aging will be built at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

He also dedicated a 300-bed Power Grid Vishram Sadan in AIIMS and a 'connection motorable tunnel' between AIIMS, Ansari Nagar and the Trauma Centre.


Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 12:51 PM

