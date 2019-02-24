Narendra Modi launches PM-Kisan scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur; interacts with beneficiaries via video conference

Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur on Sunday.

PM-KISAN scheme, announced in the interim Budget, will provide Rs 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmer families having combined land holding/ownership of up to 2 hectares. The amount will be given in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

The amount will be transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). DBT will ensure transparency in the entire process and will save time for the farmers.

After launching the scheme, the prime minister also handed over certificates to select beneficiaries of the scheme. Later, he also interacted with the farmers of Kerala via video conferencing.

