Narendra Modi launches Amul chocolate plant in Gujarat's Anand, lauds Sardar Patel's contribution to urban planning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a new chocolate plant of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owner of dairy giant Amul, at Mogar in Anand district on Sunday. The chocolate plant, built with an investment of Rs 190 crore, will produce 1,000 tonnes of chocolates every month against the capacity of 600 tonnes of the existing plant.

PM Shri @narendramodi inaugurates Amul's new chocolate plant & other projects in Anand, Gujarat. LIVE at https://t.co/aW38WH7GgS pic.twitter.com/0Hpa8KPdUk — BJP (@BJP4India) September 30, 2018

The prime minister toured the plant's premises before the official inauguration. ANI reported:

Anand: PM Narendra Modi at the launch of various plants in AMUL including an ultra modern chocolate plant. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/pJG2QivuI3 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Modi also addressed a gathering of farmers at the event talked about the global prominence of the Amul brand, saying: "In a few years, Amul will complete 75 years. This is a team that is unstoppable. I admire their spirit. Let us think about what targets Amul can set for their own 75th anniversary and for 2022, when India marks 75 years of freedom,"

The prime minister also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution to the state of Gujarat, saying the country's first housing society was set up in 1927 under the leadership of Sardar Patel in Gujarat.

Modi said that when Sardar Patel won the municipal election in Ahmedabad by a solitary vote and became its chairman, he for the first time introduced the concept of urban development.

"And, the first experiment was that of creating a housing society to give people from the middle income group houses," Modi said.

The prime minister said one Pritam Rai Desai was asked to initiate work on this project, and under Sardar Patel's leadership and guidance, the first housing society was formed in the country in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

"Sardar saheb inaugurated it on January 28, 1927 and said it was a new model of development. Since he wanted people to remember this, the place was named Pritam Nagar (after Pritam Rai Desai)," Modi told the gathering.

A century ago, Sardar Patel entered civic politics of Ahmedabad. He won from Dariapur. His margin of victory then was 1 vote. When he assumed office as the head of the municipality, he laid emphasis on urban development, planning and in that he worked on cooperative housing: PM pic.twitter.com/OBAkuhvY2X — BJP (@BJP4India) September 30, 2018

The Indian Express quoted him as saying, "For a long time, we had people sitting in Gandhinagar who disliked the cooperatives. They prevented the sector from acquiring a foothold in Saurashtra. Things changed after the late 1990s and today almost all districts in Gujarat are doing well in the sector."

Modi further said that when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he had advocated the use of camel milk because of its nutritional benefits, but he was mocked for it.

"I said camel milk is very nutritious. Being the chief minister, I don't know what crime I committed, but I was mocked at. Cartoons and derogatory comments were made against me. Today, Amul's chocolates have a huge market and the rate of camel milk is double than that of cow milk," Modi said.

He further said he is convinced that if a mother and her child remain healthy, the country can never be unhealthy.

Speaking to the betterment of farmers, Modi said: "We are focussing on Jan Dhan, Van Dhan and Gobar Dhan. This will help our farmers." He also gave credit to the farmers, saying:

There was a time when there would be scarcity. We had to import food grains. Now, things have changed. Today, the time has come to give importance to innovation and value addition: PM @narendramodi in Anand — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2018

From the same venue, the prime minister will launch a solar energy cooperative society at Mujkuwa in Anklav tehsil of the district, via video link. The society has been formed by eleven farmers to produce solar energy for irrigation and sell the surplus.

Modi will also dedicate, at Anjar in Kutch district, a natural gas pipeline laid by Gujarat State Petronet Limited (GSPL) between Mundra Port and Anjar.

Additionally, he will perform a ground-breaking ceremony for four-laning work of the highway connecting Varsana, Bhimasar, Anjar and Bhuj towns of Kutch.