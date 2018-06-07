You are here:
Narendra Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PMJAY, says Centre aims to provide affordable healthcare to all

India PTI Jun 07, 2018 11:19:30 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said access to medicines is a big concern for the poor and his government's constant endeavour is to ensure affordable healthcare for every Indian.

He was interacting through video conference with beneficiaries of the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana (PMJAY)' and affordable cardiac stents and knee implants.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PIB

"Access to medicines is a big concern for the poor... Our constant endeavour is to ensure affordable healthcare to every Indian," he said.

Modi said several people are benefitting from PMJAY, an initiative of the government to provide medicines at affordable prices.

He noted that the government has reduced stent prices substantially, benefitting the poor and the middle class the most.

The prime minister also said that his government aims to eradicate tuberculosis from India by 2025, five years ahead of a globally-set deadline.

Ahead of the International Yoga Day on 21 June, the prime minister also appealed to people to practice yoga and make it a part of their life.


