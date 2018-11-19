Narendra Modi inaugurates Kundli-Manesar-Palwal section of Western Peripheral Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the Kundli-Manesar section of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Western Peripheral Expressway (WPE) in Gurugram. The expressway is expected to decongest the road traffic from Delhi, especially the number of trucks entering the National Capital and will help in reducing pollution in the city.

"The expressway will contribute to reducing pollution. In a way, it will help the economy, environment, ease of travelling and ease of living," Modi said addressing a public rally. Besides, the project will also provide a high-speed link between northern Haryana and the southern districts and give an uninterrupted high-speed link for traffic, specially commercial traffic, from Haryana to the neighbouring states.

This stretch of the expressway has 14 major and minor bridges, 56 underpasses or agricultural vehicular underpasses, seven intersections and seven toll plazas.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana has blamed the Congress regime for the delay in the KMP project. "This expressway had to be completed during the Commonwealth Games, but we all know what was done back then and this expressway was also a victim of that," Modi said, adding that he found many loopholes in the project when he reviewed it in meetings with the officials.

The prime minister said that earlier the project was expected to cost around Rs 1,200 crore, but because of the delays caused by the previous government, the cost of the project tripled over the years.

Modi also inaugurated the 3.2-kilometre-long Ballabhgarh-Mujesar Metro rail link, which will facilitate travel for people of Delhi and Faridabad, and laid the foundation stone of the Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, which will come up at Dudhola in the Palwal district.

With inputs from PTI