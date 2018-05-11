You are here:
Narendra Modi inaugurates Janakpur-Ayodhya bus route; service part of proposed cross-border 'Ramayan circuit'

India FP Staff May 11, 2018 12:51:50 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Nepal's Janakpur on Friday on a two-day State visit. He also visited the Janaki temple to offer prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Nepal's prime minister KP Sharma Oli. Twitter @MEAIndia

He was welcomed by his Nepali counterpart KP Oli upon his arrival at the temple complex. Modi took part in the Shodasopachara pooja at the Janaki temple, local media reported. Thousands of people from Nepal and India had gathered in Janakpur to see Modi.

The prime minister thanked Oli for coming all the way from Kathmandu to welcome him. He further said that the biggest growth has been in tourism and the Ramayan circuit has immense potential.

He also said that India and Nepal will work towards building the 'Ramayan' circuit between the two countries. This will act as a foundation for strong people to people contact between the two nations, the prime minister added.

Modi also hailed the Ayodhya to Janakpur bus service and flagged it off with Oli. "Janakpur and Ayodhya are being connected. This is a historic moment," Modi said while inaugurating the bus service as part of the 'Ramayan circuit' to promote religious tourism in Nepal and India.

This is the third time Modi is visiting Nepal and the first high-level visit from India since the formation of the new government in Nepal this year.

Ahead of his visit, Modi said India would remain a steadfast partner of the Himalayan nation in its quest for growth and development.

Describing his trip to Nepal as a reflection of his government's commitment to "neighbourhood first" policy, Modi had said the Himalayan nation has entered a new era and India would continue to support it.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 12:51 PM

