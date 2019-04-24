Narendra Modi in West Bengal: PM says Mamata has affection for goons and 'nirmamata' for people, vows to root out 'syndicate'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed two rallies in West Bengal ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election 2019 and launched an attack on both the TMC and the Congress.

While addressing a public meeting in Bolpur, Modi said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tried to put as many hurdles in his way but the people of West Bengal will support BJP with double the enthusiasm. Hinting at the growing incidents of poll violence in the state, Modi said: "If Didi has the power of goons, we have the power of democracy." Modi asserted that the countdown for TMC rule will begin his government is re-elected at the Centre.

Modi invoked Bengali scholar and writer Rabindra Nath Tagore's name and said that "Gurudev didn't imagine a Bengal where people would have to plead for their rights. The goons of TMC have disturbed the peace of Gurudev's Shanti Niketan."

Launching a scathing attack on Mamata, Modi said that while she kept alleging that 'Chaiwala' (Modi) has only travelled abroad in the five years, as a result of visits the world now stands with India and has accepted the rising economy's power and recognised its development. As an example to verify his claim, Modi said: "More than 800 Indian prisoners were released by Saudi Arabia due to the strengthening of the bond between India and Saudi, for instance".

He also mentioned the case of Judith D'Souza, a resident of West Bengal who was kidnapped in Afghanistan's Kabul by terrorists and later freed and rescued with efforts of Indian ambassadors and foreign ministry officials. "We tried hard and using our diplomatic relations, we freed her," Modi remarked.

"Your one vote can help eliminate terrorists and terrorism. It will strengthen me and my resolve," Modi said while talking about his party's stance on nationalism and the strong stand taken by him against terrorism.

In the end, Modi urged: "To remove 'Speed-breaker' Didi, you will have to strengthen this Chowkidar. I urge you to go and vote for BJP." Boasting of the huge turnout at his rallies, Modi said: "Looking at the crowded rallies in West Bengal, it seems that there is a competition whether the morning rally of Modi will be bigger or the evening one, or the next day's rally ."

Meanwhile, Modi also addressed a public meeting in Ranaghat later, where he against launched a scathing attack on the Opposition saying that it is forced to lay the blame on EVMs as they are unable to defeat the love and support the BJP government is getting.

"Be alert about the various rumours being spread by Congress. As long as you have Modi as your guardian, then no one can take away your land, your forests and your rights," the prime minister asserted.

He also said that, in 2009, Mamata had demanded President's Rule and wanted the elections to take place under the supervision of the forces. At that time, the people trusted her and voted for her. But she betrayed the people of Bengal.

LIVE : PM Shri @narendramodi is addressing a public meeting at Ranaghat, West Bengal. https://t.co/5hAHyGDj8v#BharatKaGarvModi — BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2019

Modi said that the TMC felt that bombs, guns, swords and hooliganism would scare the brave workers of the BJP, but if BJP was to be scared of such attacks, the country wouldn't have been able to move in the direction of change and progress and become the largest party. "Mamata's (affection) for goons and 'Nirmamata' (brutality) for the people. This is the situation in West Bengal," Modi said. He further said that it is because she wants to escape the investigation in the chit-fund scam that Mamata is supporting a "weak coalition".

"One who cried in the parliament for removing the infiltrators in 2005 from Bengal, is now shielding them. She has forgotten that the Chowkidar is alert and won't let her succeed in her motives," Modi said attacking Mamata. "Any vote to TMC, Congress and the Left will only strengthen the 'syndicate', but if you vote for BJP, you'll strengthen the country," Modi urged people.

Touching on the topic of NRC, Modi said, that through the exercise the government wants to identify infiltrators so that the people of Bengal aren't deprived of their rights.

The BJP has been in favour of a strong but sensitive government. In the last five years, we have run the government with this sentiment. In the process, we have made strong decisions in the national interest, on one hand, and on the other hand, there have been efforts to give protection to the lives of ordinary people, Modi said.

Talking about the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan, the prime minister said the scheme ensures pension for the 40 crore labours working in the unorganized sector. "The Congress party who did politics in the name of workers did not think of pension for unorganised workers," he said.

Finally, talking of his government's flagship Ujjwala Yojana scheme, Modi said drawing from his own experience of living in poverty, he has worked to ensure women in the villages have a gas stove to cook on so that they don't suffer because of the smoke and their children are not affected due to use of the traditional method of cooking involving burning of firewood.

