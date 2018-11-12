Narendra Modi in Varanasi: PM inaugurates project for river Ganga and two highways, says development is key

As he launched several development projects worth Rs 2,413 crore in his constituency Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the development of India and its people is everything for BJP-led governments in the country.

"I consider myself as fortunate as this year I celebrated Diwali in the holy city of Kedarnath. Today, I am in Baba Vishwanath's city. In Uttarakhand, I was blessed by worshiping Mother Bhagirathi, while here I paid visit to River Ganga," Modi said while addressing a gathering.

Modi, who inaugurated projects related to the cleaning of River Ganga, said, "Today's day is very historic for Kashi, Purvanchal, eastern India, and entire India. Today, Varanasi and the country are witnesses to the development work that should have been decades ago. I welcomed country's first container vessel a while ago. This work took decades, but I am happy that the dream that India had, has been materialised on the land of Kashi. This container vessel means growth for eastern India."

Modi earlier received India's first container vessel that sailed from Kolkata on inland waterways on 30 October, carrying cargo belonging to PEPSICO (India).

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated the first multi-modal terminal on river Ganga. Speaking on the project, he said, "The first multi-modal project will cut travel time and help businessmen. The roads will be less crowded. Fuel costs will also be lower and there will also be relief from vehicular pollution." He also lashed out at "previous governments", claiming that they "did not do anything to develop water transport system in the nation". The inland waterway terminal is the first of the four multi modal terminals being constructed on the Ganga river as part of the World Bank-aided Jal Marg Vikas project of the Inland Waterways Authority of India.

PM @narendramodi dedicates to the Nation India’s First Multi-Modal Terminal on river Ganga in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh pic.twitter.com/U2TrWOxKSK — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 12, 2018

Among the projects that were inaugurated for river Ganga on Monday were a Rs 254-crore sewage treatment plant (STP), and pumping stations at Chaukaghat, Phulwaraia and Saraiya worth Rs 34 crore.

Speaking before Modi, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said, "Modi ji had entrusted me to undertake the initiative of cleaning Ganga... I want to assure that 70 to 80 percent water in river Ganga will be clean by March 2019."

At the event, Modi also inaugurated the Ring Road and Babatpur Airport Road. "Connectivity improves employment rates and further builds the trust people have in the authorities. For BJP governments, the development of the country and the countrymen is everything," he said.

The 16.55-kilometre Varanasi Ring Road Phase I has been completed at a cost of Rs 759.36 crore, while the work of the four-laning and construction of 17.25-kilometre Babatpur-Varanasi road on NH-56 (National Highway-56) cost Rs 812.59 crore.

The Babatpur Airport highway will link Varanasi to the airport and go on to Jaunpur, Sultanpur and Lucknow.

The Ring Road will provide an easier and more convenient access to Sarnath, an important site for Buddhist pilgrimage.

