Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates: Vedpathis in Varanasi conducted a special 'hawan' and offered prayers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

People can directly send birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the NaMo App, BJP's official twitter handle tweeted.

On his last birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia (in Gujarat's Narmada district) to the nation. Whereas BJP had observed 'Seva Diwas' across the nation last year on PM's birthday. Party leaders attended medical camps, blood donation events, and cleanliness drives across the nation.

On his 68th birthday, the prime minister will watch a 32-minute film called 'Chalo Jeete Hain' with schoolchildren in Varanasi and is also likely to inaugurate several development projects worth crores of rupees, PTI reported.



Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wished Narendra Modi and wrote that he hopes that the PM will continue take the country to the 'path of prosperity'. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wished the prime minister on his 68th birthday on Twitter by calling him a "dynamic and illustrious PM". MoS Tourism KJ Alphons wished PM on Twitter, expresses trust in his 'dynamic leadership' "I am sure, Narendra Modi take the country to greater heights in development and prosperity," Alphons wrote.

Sulabh International will celebrate PM's birthday as 'Swachchta Diwas'. A book "Gandhi to Modi: A passage to clean India" by founder of Sulabh, Bindeshwar Pathak will also be launched, The Economic Times reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday, according to his office. He will reach Varanasi for a two-day visit on Monday afternoon.

The prime minister will visit Narur village, where he will interact with children of a primary school, aided by non-profit organisation "Room to Read". Later, he will interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and children assisted by them on the premises of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW).

On Tuesday, Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister's office (PMO). The event will be held at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Among the projects to be inaugurated by Modi are Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at BHU. Among the projects for which the foundation stones will be laid is the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU. The prime minister will also address a gathering, the statement said.