Narendra Modi in Varanasi latest updates: Vedpathis in Varanasi conducted a special 'hawan' and offered prayers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
People can directly send birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the NaMo App, BJP's official twitter handle tweeted.
On his last birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia (in Gujarat's Narmada district) to the nation. Whereas BJP had observed 'Seva Diwas' across the nation last year on PM's birthday. Party leaders attended medical camps, blood donation events, and cleanliness drives across the nation.
On his 68th birthday, the prime minister will watch a 32-minute film called 'Chalo Jeete Hain' with schoolchildren in Varanasi and is also likely to inaugurate several development projects worth crores of rupees, PTI reported.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wished Narendra Modi and wrote that he hopes that the PM will continue take the country to the 'path of prosperity'. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley wished the prime minister on his 68th birthday on Twitter by calling him a "dynamic and illustrious PM". MoS Tourism KJ Alphons wished PM on Twitter, expresses trust in his 'dynamic leadership' "I am sure, Narendra Modi take the country to greater heights in development and prosperity," Alphons wrote.
Sulabh International will celebrate PM's birthday as 'Swachchta Diwas'. A book "Gandhi to Modi: A passage to clean India" by founder of Sulabh, Bindeshwar Pathak will also be launched, The Economic Times reported.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday, according to his office. He will reach Varanasi for a two-day visit on Monday afternoon.
The prime minister will visit Narur village, where he will interact with children of a primary school, aided by non-profit organisation "Room to Read". Later, he will interact with students of Kashi Vidyapeeth and children assisted by them on the premises of Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW).
On Tuesday, Modi will inaugurate or lay the foundation of various development projects, cumulatively worth more than Rs 500 crore, according to a statement by the prime minister's office (PMO). The event will be held at the amphitheatre of Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
Among the projects to be inaugurated by Modi are Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and an Atal Incubation Centre at BHU. Among the projects for which the foundation stones will be laid is the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU. The prime minister will also address a gathering, the statement said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi wishes Narendra Modi
"Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always." Rahul wrote in his wish for the prime minister.
Vedpathis in Varanasi conducted a special 'hawan' for PM's birthday
Vedpathis in Varanasi conducted a special 'hawan' and offered prayers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
Actor Paresh Rawal wishes PM on his birthday
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal wishes PM
Former Niti Aayog chairman Arvind Panagariya sends wishes to PM
"May the nation have the benefit of your strong and dynamic leadership for many years to come," Panagariya wrote.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister's office tweets to wish PM on his birthday
Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar wishes Narendra Modi
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly wishes PM
President of India Ram Nath Kovind wishes the prime minister
BJP chief Amit Shah dedicates a blog to Narendra Modi on his birthday, praises his leadership
Arunanchal Pradesh chief minister, Union Minister Birendra Singh wish PM
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman wished Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday
Former chief minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah wishes the prime minister
Siddaramaiah asked God to give Modi "strength to fulfill the promises given to the people".
Actor Vivek Oberoi wishes the PM
BJP asks people to send wishes to PM through NaMo App
Anybody can directly send birthday greetings to Narendra Modi through the NaMo App.
Boxer Vijender Singh wishes PM on his 68th birthday
Vijender wished the "dynamic and determined" PM, "health, strength and happiness".
PM had inaugurated Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat on last birthday
On his last birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia (in Gujarat's Narmada district) to the nation.
Whereas BJP had observed 'Seva Diwas' across the nation last year on PM's birthday. Party leaders attended medical camps, blood donation events, and cleanliness drives across the nation.
Haryana chief minister wishes PM
Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted that, "May our country keep shining under Narendra Modi's leadership and guidance."
Rajdeep Sardesai wishes 'old friend Narendrabhai', says PM once offered dhokla to journalists on his birthday but now 'too big for small remembrances'
Miss World Manushi Chillar wished prime minister Narendra Modi
"I don’t remember being quiet for even a single minute. His patience is admirable as he listened to my stories from college and Miss World", Manushi recollected as she wrote birthday greetings for PM.
Former Israel ambassador to India tweets to wish Narendra Modi on his birthday
He also mentioned that how its a "cute coincidence" that the Indian PM's birthday falls on the same date when India officially recognised Israel.
Maharashtra BJP tweets out PM's accomplishments so far in his 4.5 year tenure
"A hard working PM working more than 15 hours a day and totally determined and focussed on the betterment of the country needs an applause," the tweet read.
Maharashtra CM's wife attends screening of film inspired from Narendra Modi
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis attended a screening in Mumbai of film the 'Chalo Jeete Hain', which inspired from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Chief Minister of Manipur Nongthombam Biren wished the prime minister on his birthday
"We admire you for taking the Nation to it's highest level." he wrote.
Union Minster Jitendra Singh wishes Narendra Modi on Twitter
Singh tweeted warm wishes for the PM.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wishes PM, hopes that he will continue take the country to the 'path of prosperity'
Prasad wished for the PM to continue working for the welfare of India.
Amit Malviya wishes PM
"You have brought, most importantly, hope and that self confidence that we can achieve the impossible. May you continue to lead us for long years," Malviya tweeted.
Shehzad Poonawala sends across birthday wishes for prime minister
"Usually the trajectory of success of a leader and the nation ran in opposite directions but today that has changed," hew rote in Modi's praise.
Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal wishes PM
Sonowal while wishing the PM, wrote on Twitter that, Modi's "motivated and inspirational leadership has transformed the nation".
Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje sends good wishes to PM, pledges to take forward 'his dream'
"On your birthday we pledge to take your vision, your mission - your dream of a #NewIndia forward. May your dynamism and indomitable will continue to inspire us," Raje wrote.
Bharatiya Janata Party greets the prime minister on his birthday
BJP's official Twitter handle posted a montage of Narendra Modi's photos and videos of his speeches and interactions with the people of India.
Karnataka State BJP President BS Yeddyurappa posts birthday greetings for Narendra Modi
Yeddyurappa sent warm wishes for the PM, asking God to "give him good health and strength to fulfill his vision of transforming India into a progressive and a developed nation."
Sarod player Amaan Ali wishes PM on his birthday
"Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi a very Happy Birthday," Amaan wrote on Twitter.
Delhi BJP spokesperson Tejinder Pal Singh Bagga visits night shelter camps on PM's birthday
Bagga distributed food packets at the shelter camps on the occassion of Narendra Modi's 68th birthday
Sulabh International to mark ''Swachchta Diwas' on PM's birthday
Sulabh International will celebrate PM's birthday as 'Swachchta Diwas'. A book "Gandhi to Modi: A passage to clean India" by founder of Sulabh, Bindeshwar Pathak will also be launched, The Economic Times reported.
Amul wishes the prime minister in its own unique way
The dairy brand which is known for its quirky toons, released a flashback snippet of all their toons on Narendra Modi to wish him on his birthday.
MoS Tourism KJ Alphons wishes PM on Twitter, expresses trust in his 'dynamic leadership'
"I am sure, Narendra Modi take the country to greater heights in development and prosperity," Alphons wrote.
Finance Minister Arun jaitley wishes PM on his birthday
Jaitley wished the prime minister on his 68th birthday on Twitter by calling him a "dynamic and illustrious PM".
