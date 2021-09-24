Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison held a bilateral meeting in Washington DC, the US today.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will start his day by meeting with select heads of corporates in the United States.

On the itinerary-packed first day of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris and the select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India.

Two of them are Indian Americans — Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs in Washington. On Thursday, the prime minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with the top five American CEOs.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by US Department of State officials including T H Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

He stepped out of his motorcade to interact with the Indians waiting at the airport. The crowd was chanting his name and waving the Indian flag amid light showers. The prime minister was seen smiling and shaking handing with the members of the Indian community.

Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from some members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. Modi was greeted by a crowd of Indian Americans, who were chanting his name and waving the Indian flag, reported ANI.

Modi has been popular among Indian Americans, who constitute more than 1.2 percent of the country's population

One of the signature events of the Prime Minister's overseas visit has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the prime minister is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength, Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with the Indian American CEOs. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he received a warm welcome from the community on his arrival here. He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed here Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

The summit is being convened on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates," Modi said.

His address comes on a day when the UK government issued an updated international travel advisory to include AstraZeneca Covishield among the eligible COVID-19 vaccine formulations but kept India out of the 18 countries on an approved vaccinations list, requiring Indians to follow rules set out for "non-vaccinated" travellers.

On Wedesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates to ease international travel amid several countries adopting different sets of rules to allow foreigners to enter their territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the Quad Summit, prime minister Narendra Modi said his meeting with president Joe Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan would provide an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of a virtual summit in March and "identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region".

In October 2019, Pakistan had denied India's request to use its airspace for Modi''s flight to Saudi Arabia. The same year in September also, Pakistan had denied overflight clearance for the prime minister's aircraft.

The sources said the permission came late from Pakistan authorities for the prime minister's plane to fly over its airspace. In case, permission was not given, there was an alternative plan for the prime minister and his entourage to make a stop at Frankfurt and then proceed to the US, they added.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane -- Boeing 777-337 (ER) — took off from the national capital at a little past 11.40 am and the route shows it flying over Pakistan and Iran, among other countries.

There was no official confirmation from the government on whether the prime minister's aircraft flew over the Pakistan airspace, but sources confirmed that the route included Pakistan airspace.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane en route to the United States flew over the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday after the neighbouring country gave permission for the aircraft, sources told PTI.

At a media briefing in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had highlighted that the developments in Afghanistan will be extensively discussed in the bilateral talks between Modi and Biden and the Indian side will convey that Washington needs to continue to focus on that country.

The prime minister's meeting with American CEOs from five different key areas is reflective of the priorities of his government.

India is in the process of procuring a significant number of drones for the three branches of its armed forces. It has also leased a few drones from General Atomics.

While Narayen reflects the IT and digital priority that the Indian government is pushing for, Modi's meeting with Lall is significant as General Atomics is not only the pioneer in military drone technologies but also the world's top manufacturer of state-of-the-art military drones, which the US shares only with its key allies and partners.

Modi emplaned for the United States on Wednesday with his office tweeting a picture of him just before boarding the Air Force 1 Boeing 777-337 ER aircraft for the US where he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden on Friday.

"A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave a glimpse into his "long flight" to the US which he utilised to go through papers and some pending file work. In a picture posted by the Prime Minister on his Twitter account, he is seen engrossed in a bunch of files during the special flight.

"Visits of our nation's leaders are critical aspects of our relationships, and the United States is honoured to welcome Prime Minister Modi. The United States and India have deep-rooted ties rooted in democracy, freedom and rule of law", he said.

"Madam speaker, I rise today to recognise the important diplomatic partnership between the United States of America and the Republic of India", Congressman Earl Buddy Carter said on the floor of the US House of Representatives.

The Prime Minister would be on a three-day visit to the US, starting Wednesday, for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and to attend the historic Quad summit.

The US is honoured to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an influential US lawmaker has said on the House floor, stressing that the ties between India and America are deep-rooted in democracy, freedom and rule of law.

This is not Modi's first visit to the United States — he has visited six times since taking office in 2014 and his last was in September 2019 when he and the then US president Donald Trump addressed the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston.

Modi, on a three-day visit to the US, will participate in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders, review the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with US president Joe Biden, meet top executives of major American companies and US vice president Kamala Harris and address the United Nations meet on 24 September.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Washington for his first foreign tour in six months to engage directly with the Joe Biden administration in the United States.

This would be her first meeting with Modi, 71, whose government has not only championed the cause of the diaspora but also never been shy of speaking about their interest globally. The prime minister himself actively engages with the diaspora in all his overseas trips.

Harris is scheduled to meet Modi on Thursday, making history as the highest-ranking Indian-American to welcome the leader of a country that is becoming one of America’s most important allies, The Los Angeles Times newspaper said.

Harris, 56, is the first-ever Indian American to be elected as the vice president of the United States.

US Vice President Kamala Harris meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House on Thursday afternoon is a “coming of age” moment for the Indian diaspora, a prominent US newspaper in her home state has said on the eve of the historic meeting between the two leaders.

The visit with Vivek Lall will gain specific importance as Modi is trying to acquire 30 Predator drones, which are manufactured by General Atomics, to muscle up India’s military capability.

While in Washington, DC, the prime minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with top five American CEOs, including Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics.

While the world will focus on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Washington visit from the Quad perspective and Indo-US ties, Modi’s trip to the US also has a defense angle to it.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Washington DC ahead of the Quad Summit and UNGA.

“The announcement of AUKUS last week was not meant to be an indication, and I think this is the message the President also sent to (French President Emmanuel) Macron, that there is no one else who will be involved in security in the Indo-Pacific,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.

On September 15, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the trilateral security alliance AUKUS under which Australia would get a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

The United States has ruled out adding India or Japan to the recently created security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific popular as AUKUS.

Joe Biden will host Narendra Modi at the White House on 24 September, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on 20 January.

They underlined the urgency of reforming the Security Council in order to make it more legitimate, effective and representative by reflecting the reality of the contemporary world, including developing countries and major contributors, the G4 Ministerial Joint Press Statement said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Minister of Brazil Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Federal Foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Motegi Toshimitsu met during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly here on Wednesday.

The G4 nations - India, Brazil, Germany and Japan — have reaffirmed that it is “indispensable” to reform the UN Security Council through an expansion in the permanent and the non-permanent seats to enable the council to deal with the “ever-complex and evolving challenges” better while maintaining international peace and security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met President and CEO of Adobe Shantanu Narayen and discussed the California-based software giant's collaboration and future investment plans in India in sectors like artificial intelligence, health and education. The discussions between prime minister Modi and Narayen also focused on India's flagship programme Digital India, and the use of emerging technologies in sectors like health, education and R&D.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official US visit, is holding bilateral talks with his Australian counter Scott Morrison. The meeting comes close on the heels of the two leaders' telephonic chat about Australia's decision to join the AUKUS alliance and buy nuclear-powered subs from the US instead of a former deal with France.

Modi also tweeted from his official handle to share an update on the meet. He said that they discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison discussed regional and global developments as well as ongoing bilateral cooperation in areas related to Covid-19, trade, defence, clean energy and more, said the Ministry of External Affairs.

The meeting with Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon assumes significance, given India's push for the 5G technology to be safe and secure.

Stephen A Schwarzman is Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of Blackstone, one of the world's leading investment firms investing capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals.

Biden will host the first-ever in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, which will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Modi already met Morrison and has scheduled engagements with US vice-president Kamala Harris and his Japane counterparts. These individual meetings will serve as a precursor for India's engagement at the Quad and give PM a chance to make a case for Indian interests with each of these leaders on a one-on-one basis before he takes it to the shared platform.

"I express my gratitude to the US for extending a helping hand to India when India was hit by the second wave of COVID19," Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington DC in a joint statement with US vice president Kamala Harris.

She also noted India's exceptional pace of vaccination given its vast population. She said, "I welcome India's announcement that it will soon be able to resume vaccine exports. It is particular note and admiration that India, I'm told, is currently vaccinating approximately 10 million people a day as of today."

Harris, lauding India's role in helping nations combat COVID-19 said, "When India experienced the surge of COVID in the country, the United States was proud to support India in its need and its responsibility to vaccinate its people... Early in the pandemic, India was a vital source of vaccines for other countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a formal invitation to Kamala Harris to visit India. He said, "The people of India are waiting to welcome you. I extend to you an invitation to visit India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi complimented Kamala Harris on being the first Indian-American, woman and person of colour to take the office of US vice president. He said, "Your election as Vice President of USA has been an important and historic event. You are a source of inspiration for many across the world. I am confident that under Pres Biden & your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights."

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9

This was in wake of a cancelled in-person bilateral meet that was turned into a video call in wake of a deadly second wave of coronavirus in India and a giant blaze in the Caribbean nation.

PM Modi had then responded to the tweet by saying that the two countries were “connected by the Indian Ocean” and “united by the Indian samosa”.

In a tweet on May 31, 2020, Australian PM has said that he would have liked to share his vegetarian dish- ScoMosas with Mango chutney with the Indian Prime Minister. He nicknamed the samosas as “ScoMosas”, prefixing his name in the dish, and added that he made the mango chutney “from scratch”.

Advancing friendship with Australia. PM @ScottMorrisonMP held talks with PM @narendramodi . They discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at deepening economic and people-to-people linkages between India and Australia. pic.twitter.com/zTcB00Kb6q

Through the morning, had extensive discussions with top CEOs and business leaders on investment in India. They were appreciative of India’s reform trajectory. Closer economic linkages between India and USA benefit the people of our nations.

Washington D.C. | PM Narendra Modi and US Vice-President Kamala Harris deliver a joint statement India is a very important partner to the US, says US Vice-President Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/AZaqdQUN2A

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on an official US visit, is meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris in Washington DC. Earlier, PM held bilateral talks with his Australian counter Scott Morrison.

Narendra Modi in US LATEST Updates: Prime Minister Narendra is meeting Kamala Harris for the first time. The two leaders have held phone consultations in the past

Modi and Australian PM Scott Morrison held a bilateral meeting in Washington DC, the US today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs. On Thursday, the prime minister is scheduled to hold one-o-one meetings with top five American CEOs.

On the itinerary-packed first day of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris and the select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will start his day by meeting with select heads of corporates in the United States. The CEOs will include the heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar. The prime minister reached Washington on Wednesday local time.

"Prime Minister will start the day with meetings with select heads of corporates in the United States I think these are CEOs that represent fairly large corporate interests, companies that have particular expertise and invested in India and has the potential to invest significantly in India," the source added.

"They represent diverse areas from technology, the IT sector to finance to defence to renewable energy. I think it is a very good mix of CEOs, that would be meeting Prime Minister Modi on a one-to-one basis, investments in the United States have been very important and very significant in India's recent development activities in line with our major economic initiatives, the flagship program. In particular what we call Make in India," the source further added.

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The official said that Prime Minister Modi is looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Morrison on a range of issues.

"In the afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. They have met on a number of occasions on the sidelines of various international conferences, Prime Minister Morrison recently called Prime Minister Modi to brief him about the plan to go ahead with the AUKUS Alliance," he said.

"And I think, you know this meeting has been long overdue because Prime Minister Morrison was to visit India in January last year but he couldn't be here, he could not make it because of the fairly severe fires at that time in parts of Australia. He was then supposed to come in May last year but because of the COVID situation he could not make it," the source added.

Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on 24 September, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on 20 January.

Ahead of leaving for the US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia.

He will then come to the White House where he will meet Vice President Kamala Harris in her ceremonial office. The discussion on issues is expected to range from a number of issues of interest to both sides.

"We have allocated one hour for the discussions and discussions are expected to range from a number of issues of interest to both sides, from the management of COVID-19 to issues like cooperation in the high tech sector the space sector, where the Vice President has an interest and owned a number of areas including the resilient and secure supply chain are something that both sides have great interest in," he said.