Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu: Opposition, pro-Tamil organisations to hold black flag protests against PM

Some Opposition parties and pro-Tamil outfits in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday said they would hold black flag protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state on Thursday. This comes a day after the main opposition party, DMK, asked people to hoist black flags atop their houses to oppose his visit.

Modi is scheduled to formally inaugurate India's mega defence exhibition - the Defexpo- at Thiruvidanthai.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko said his party would hold a black flag demonstration at Little Mount against Modi's visit for his "betrayal" of Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue.

T Velmurugan, coordinator of Tamizhar Vazhvurimai Koottamaippu, an umbrella body of pro-Tamil outfits including 'May 17', announced a 'black balloon-cum-black flag' protest. The balloons will be released at Meenambakkam in the airport's vicinity and "several other locations," said Velmurugan who is also the chief of Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi. The black flag protest would be held at the Alandur Metro Rail Station, Velmurugan told reporters.

Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi chief M Thamimun Ansari said black flag demonstration would be staged at Guindy which is near the airport. Ansari said volunteers from Tamizhar Kalai Ilakkiya Panpattu Peravai, a forum of art, literary and film personalities and Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee, would also participate.

Veteran film director Bharathiraja of the Peravai confirmed participation in the black flag demonstration. Dravidar Kazhagam said its cadres would stage a black flag demonstration at Saidapet.

Tight security arrangements, including a multiple-layer security ring, are being put in place for Modi's visit, police said.

DMK's working president MK Stalin has appealed to people to hoist black flags and wear black badges as a mark of protest.