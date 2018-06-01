You are here:
Narendra Modi in Singapore: Prime minister discusses bilateral ties with Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong

India PTI Jun 01, 2018 10:21:57 IST

Singapore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong and discussed bilateral ties. Modi, who arrived in Singapore on Thursday on a three-day visit, also called on Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

A file image of Narendra Modi and Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong. PTI

After his arrival at the presidential palace Istana, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome. "Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival at Istana - Presidential Palace of Singapore. Millennia old ties now powered by a partnership in innovation and technology," said Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. Modi received a 'guard of honour' at the palace.

During his talks with Singaporean leaders, Modi discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. Modi is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour. He earlier visited Indonesia and Malaysia.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 10:21 AM

