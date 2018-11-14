You are here:
Narendra Modi in Singapore: PM meets Mike Pence on sidelines Fintech Summit, delivers keynote address at event

India FP Staff Feb 23, 2019 15:17:37 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Singapore on Wednesday (14 November 2018) as part of his two-day visit to the country. He was welcomed by several dignitaries upon his arrival. Twitter/@PIB_India

During his two day visit, Modi attended the East Asia Summit, an ASEAN-India informal meet, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership summit.

Modi delivered a key note address at the Singapore Fintech Summit and praised digital transactions and needs of digital economy. Twitter/PIB_India

After his address, Modi launched APIX (Application Programming Interface Exchange), a global fintech platform with Singapore's deputy prime minister T Shanmugaratnam. Twitter/@PIB_India
On the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, Modi met Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong and discussed cooperation in financial technology, enhanced connectivity and regional economic integration. Twiiter/@PIB_India

Modi also met US vice president Mike Pence on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Twitter/@PIB_India

Both the leaders discussed bilateral defence co-operation and a common vision for maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. Twitter/@PIB_India

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 15:17:37 IST

