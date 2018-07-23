You are here:
Narendra Modi in Rwanda: India extends $200 million line of credit as PM holds talks with Paul Kagame

India Press Trust of India Jul 23, 2018 23:49:20 IST

Kigali: India on Monday extended $200 million line of credit to Rwanda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Paul Kagame and discussed measures to strengthen cooperation in trade and agriculture sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Rwanda. Twitter/PMOIndia

After the one-on-one talks with president Kagame, Modi announced that India will soon open its mission in Rwanda. The two countries signed agreements on leather and allied areas and agricultural research.

India also extended two lines of credit: One of $100 million for development of industrial parks and Kigali special economic zone (SEZ) in Rwanda and another one for $100 million for agriculture.

Modi, arrived in Rwanda tonight on the first leg of his three-nation Africa tour as part of India's outreach to the resource-rich continent, becoming the first Indian premier to visit the East African country. The prime m,inister's aircraft landed at the Kigali International Airport where he was received by president Kagame. He was accorded a red carpet welcome at the airport.

"A historic visit starts with a special gesture. President @PaulKagame personally welcomed PM @narendramodi to Rwanda," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.
His two-day state visit to Rwanda—one of Africa's fastest growing economies— assumes significance as this is the first by an Indian premier.

"A special gesture by a close friend and a strategic partner! Prime Minister @narenderamodi personally received by Rwandan President @PaulKagame at #Kigali International Airport on the first leg of his three-nation tour. First-ever visit by an Indian PM to Rwanda," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted.

Modi will also meet the business leaders and the Indian communities. He will visit the Genocide Memorial and participate in an event on "Girinka" (one cow per family), a national social protection scheme of Rwanda initiated by Kagame.


Updated Date: Jul 23, 2018 23:49 PM

