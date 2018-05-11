Narendra Modi in Nepal: PM accorded guard of honour in Katmandu; meets foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali

Kathmandu: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday accorded a 21 gun salute and a guard of honour on Friday.

During a ceremonial function at the Nepal Army Pavilion, the Indian leader who is on two-day visit to the Himalayan country, then inspected the parade along with his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma Oli.

Modi also held a discussion with Nepali Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali about areas of mutual interest.

He is scheduled to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandrai and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun. Later, Modi and Oli will hold one-on-one talks followed by the delegation level talks.