You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi in Nepal: Netizens of Himalayan nation slam PM, demand apology for 2015 economic blockade

India IANS May 11, 2018 15:44:56 IST

Kathmandu: Netizens of Nepal slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently visiting the Himalayan nation, reminding him of the 2015 border blockade and asking him to apologise.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AP

Hashtags like #BlockadeWasCrimeMrModi and #ModiNotWelcomed-InNepal were trending as the Indian leader kicked off his two-day Nepal visit on Friday.

Some users reminded Modi of the border blockade enforced by India when Nepal was still reeling from the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake.

Others demanded that Modi apologise for the 135-day blockade from September 2015 to February 2016 that crippled Nepal's economy and led to tensions between the two countries.

"Sorry, Mr Modi we haven't forgotten blockade. We are not welcoming you but it doesn't mean that we are anti-Indian. We are with Indian people but we condemn the Indian government act of blockade in Nepal," wrote user Shailesh M. Pokharel on Twitter.

Another, Binod Khanal, posted: "Mr Modi Nepali politician will welcome you in Nepal but, Nepalease people never!!"

A significant number of Twitteratis were equally critical of the Nepali government for its decision to bestow civic reception to the Indian leader and for giving a "hasty makeover" to only those parts of the city where his motorcade was expected to pass.

Taking a dig at the government, user Bhim Atreya commented: "There is a fundamental difference between welcome and flattery. Flattery is insincere, unnatural and abnormal praise, not actually welcoming someone with pleasure in a natural manner. Unnatural circumstances created in the name of welcome. Damned!!"

However, there were many who defended Modi's visit.

"Prime ministers of both the countries have come to power with thumping majority, so try to celebrate this visit and get the best out of it. Interest is always mutual big or small," wrote a Rohit Thapa.


Updated Date: May 11, 2018 15:44 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores