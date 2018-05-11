Narendra Modi in Nepal: Netizens of Himalayan nation slam PM, demand apology for 2015 economic blockade

Kathmandu: Netizens of Nepal slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently visiting the Himalayan nation, reminding him of the 2015 border blockade and asking him to apologise.

Hashtags like #BlockadeWasCrimeMrModi and #ModiNotWelcomed-InNepal were trending as the Indian leader kicked off his two-day Nepal visit on Friday.

Some users reminded Modi of the border blockade enforced by India when Nepal was still reeling from the aftermath of the 2015 earthquake.

Others demanded that Modi apologise for the 135-day blockade from September 2015 to February 2016 that crippled Nepal's economy and led to tensions between the two countries.

"Sorry, Mr Modi we haven't forgotten blockade. We are not welcoming you but it doesn't mean that we are anti-Indian. We are with Indian people but we condemn the Indian government act of blockade in Nepal," wrote user Shailesh M. Pokharel on Twitter.

Sorry,Mr Modi we haven't forget blockade.We r not welcoming u but it doesn't mean we r anti-indians.We r with Indian ppl but we condemn indian government act of blockade in Nepal pic.twitter.com/O3zYSGbsD1 — Shailesh M Pokharel (@shaileshmani) May 9, 2018

Another, Binod Khanal, posted: "Mr Modi Nepali politician will welcome you in Nepal but, Nepalease people never!!"

A significant number of Twitteratis were equally critical of the Nepali government for its decision to bestow civic reception to the Indian leader and for giving a "hasty makeover" to only those parts of the city where his motorcade was expected to pass.

Taking a dig at the government, user Bhim Atreya commented: "There is a fundamental difference between welcome and flattery. Flattery is insincere, unnatural and abnormal praise, not actually welcoming someone with pleasure in a natural manner. Unnatural circumstances created in the name of welcome. Damned!!"

However, there were many who defended Modi's visit.

"Prime ministers of both the countries have come to power with thumping majority, so try to celebrate this visit and get the best out of it. Interest is always mutual big or small," wrote a Rohit Thapa.