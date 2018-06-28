Football world cup 2018

Narendra Modi in Maghar: PM targets Opposition at Uttar Pradesh rally, invokes Kabir's message of inclusiveness

India FP Staff Jun 28, 2018 15:00:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Opposition while addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Maghar district on Thursday by saying some want to create doubts in the minds of the people for "political gain" but were cut off from ground reality.

Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and  Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Modi said those who are dividing the society have never understood the teachings of our great saints.

"Lust for power has brought even the rivals together and those who opposed Emergency are now hand in glove with Congress," Modi added.

Modi also took a dig at Akhilesh over the bungalow row. He said, "Leaders are worried about their own bungalows but not about shelter for poor people. People who claim to follow Kabir are worried more about their big bungalows."

Modi laid the foundation stone of Sant Kabir Academy to mark the 500th death anniversary of Kabir Das, the mystic poet and saint. On arriving in Maghar, Modi said that his longstanding wish to visit the town has been fulfilled. "I feel honoured and blessed to be in this land", he said.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

Before addressing the rally, Modi visited Kabir’s mausoleum, where he offered flowers and a chadar. Recalling contributions of the 15th Century poet, Modi said, "Kabir dedicated his entire life to truth and dispelling lies. He benefitted not from birth but from his actions. Like Kabir, other saints like Tulsidas, Surdas, Eknath, Tukaram, and Gyaneshwar showed us the way and helped India progress despite various hardships."

Modi also recalled the contributions of Mahatma Phule, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. "These great leaders have kept our country's integrity during British rule. It is wrong to play politics over these leaders and their legacies", he said.

Modi said the research institute is expected to come up at a cost of Rs 24 crore and will highlight Kabir's teachings and philosophy. Modi quoted several of Kabir's dohas and said the BJP government follows the path which India's great saints have shown.

He added that the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh prioritises the grievances of the poor and Dalits.  "The Uttar Pradesh government has always worked to empower poor and the underprivileged. Five crore bank accounts have been opened for them under the Jan Dhan Yojana scheme", Modi further said. Adityanath arrived in Maghar on Wednesday to take a stock ahead of Modi's visit.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 15:00 PM

