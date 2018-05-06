You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Narendra Modi in Karnataka: PM praises 'angry Hanuman' creator Karan Acharya, slams Congress for giving art communal angle

India FP Staff May 06, 2018 22:33:28 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised artist Karan Acharya for his 'angry Hanuman' poster.

File image of Karan Acharya's 'Angry Hanuman' poster. News18

File image of Karan Acharya's 'angry Hanuman' poster. News18

"This is a laudable achievement and is the power of his achievement, talent and imagination. This is the pride of Mangaluru. All TV channels are queued up for his interview", Modi said about the young graphic designer at a rally in Mangaluru.

Modi also slammed the 'Congress ecosystem' for criticising Acharya's art. "The Congress’ ecosystem doesn’t even tolerate the magnificent art of Karan Acharya whose Hanuman captured the imagination of the entire country. Unable to digest its success, the Congress tried miring it in a controversy. There is no iota of democracy in the minds of Congress members", Modi said according to a report in DNA.

According to a report in the News Minute, Acharya, who hails from Kumble village in Kasargod district of Kerala, created the vector image in 2015 after requests from a youth club in his village to put something on the flags for Ganesh Chaturti. The vector is now seen on everything from t-shirts to even windshields.

 

 

According to a report in News18, many see the piece as visual feeding into the rise of "hypermasculine Hindutva in India."

"I completely understand that symbols can be interpreted in various ways but it is so hard to not relate this to politics and political ideology. The fact that it is black and saffron and already the new face of outfits like Bajrang Dal is very scary", journalist Shivangi Sinha Roy said according to the report.

Acharya for his part, told News18, "My Hanuman has attitude, not aggression. He is powerful, not oppressive. But that’s the problem with art. There is no limit to interpretation".

Modi has held at least a dozen rallies in Karnataka on the campaign trail ahead of the Assembly elections. Karnataka goes to polls on 12 May. The counting of votes will take place on 15 May.

With inputs from agencies


Updated Date: May 06, 2018 22:33 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Table toppers Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue winning run against Delhi Daredevils



Top Stories




Cricket Scores