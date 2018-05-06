You are here:
Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Congress is anti-development, protects the corrupt, says PM in Raichur

India FP Staff May 06, 2018 13:55:10 IST
Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Congress is anti-development, protects the corrupt, says PM in Raichur

  • 13:55 (IST)

    WATCH: Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Raichur, Karnataka

  • 13:54 (IST)

    'Congress protects the corrupt, makes false promises,' says Modi

    "Who will change people's future here? The election is here to decide that. The polls are a way to express people's aspirations. BJP is committed to development while Congress is opposed to it at every step. The Congress protects the corrupt," Modi said. 

    "Congress only makes false promises and never fulfilled any when they were in power. Have they ever given you a account of what they have done for the state? Apart from levelling charges against me, do they have done any other work here? It is time to bid them farewell," said Modi. 

  • 13:49 (IST)

    Many sitting in AC rooms and saying there will be a hung Assembly, says Modi

  • 13:48 (IST)

    Congress has only divided Karnataka, says Modi in Raichur

    "Friends of Raichur, your region is steeped in history and cultural heritage. It is the land of Haridas. Here, lot of traditions have traditions, but it is unfortunate that Congress has learnt nothing from here. If they had learnt something, they would never have committed the sin of diving Karnataka.

    Raichur inspires me and BJP, our bond is unbreakable. When people were protesting for a separate statehood here, only Bharatiya Jan Sangh supported you while Congress opposed it," said Modi.

  • 13:45 (IST)

    Narendra Modi recalls his Raichur visit in 1990

    The prime minister recalled his fist visit to Raichur and said he attended a sabha at 3 am in the morning. "It seems as though your love is so much that you language is no barrier here. I feel the united India in your love. When you have said that you don't need translation, I will try to speak slowly so that you all can understand. In a democracy, the people are the top most priority," Modi said, as the crowds chanted 'Modi, Modi'. 

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Visuals from Modi's rally in Raichur

  • 13:41 (IST)

    Modi begins addressing Raichur rally in Kannada

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome in Raichur, Karnataka when he began his speech in Kannada. He also invoked Purandaradasa and Raghavendra swamy in the speech, before shifting to Hindi. 

  • 13:37 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rally in Raichur shortly

  • 13:19 (IST)

    WATCH: Congress does not care for Dil or Dalits, cares only about deals: Modi

  • 12:53 (IST)

    RECAP: BJP draws criticism for association with Reddy brothers; a look at the cases against them

    When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election, two names caught everyone's attention —  Somashekhar Reddy and Karunakar Reddy, brothers of tainted mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, who reportedly has 63 cases against him.

    Here are the cases against the Reddy brothers:

    1. Obulapuram Mining Company case: Janardhana's Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) was accused of changing mining lease boundary markings between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area

    2. In 2012, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Janardhana and others and initiated criminal action against him and his wife G Lakshmi Aruna in connection with the agency's money laundering investigation into the business operations of M/s Associated Mining Company (Guru Iron Ore mines) based in Havambhavi in Ballari district of Karnataka.

    3. Somasekhar is facing charges of offering a bribe to Justice Pattabhirama of the Hyderabad CBI court in order to secure bail for his brother Janardhana.

  • 12:38 (IST)

    RECAP: Congress, JD(S) 'secret pact' to Mahadayi dispute, a look at Narendra Modi's key themes on 3rd day of campaigning

    With 12 May inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress government in Karnataka on Saturday, alleging JD(S) and Congress have a "secret pact" and predicting that the Congress will be reduced to a regional party "Punjab, Puducherry. Parivar Congress" in the upcoming Assembly election.

    Modi, who addressed four back-to-back rallies at Gadag, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, and Mangaluru, upped the ante against the Siddaramaiah government, alleging it has become a "corruption tank" for the Congress with a pipeline connected to Delhi, "where the money reaches directly".

    The prime minister claimed that Congress was desperate to win the 12 May Karnataka Assembly elections, as it was worried about what would happen to its leaders in Delhi if it lost at the hustings. Modi also hit out at the Congress over the Mahadayi river dispute and blamed the party for politicising the water sharing row with neighbouring state Goa.

  • 12:15 (IST)

    Narendra Modi took unwarranted liberty by using army to score points against Congress

    If the BJP's most important attack on the Congress in Karnataka is to malign it for so-called disrespect shown to General Thimayya and Field Marshal Cariappa over sixty years ago, we are scraping the bottom of the barrel. Surely, political attacks can be over issues that are more relevant, rather than something which has no validity in the present context.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an unwarranted liberty by using the army to score political points, even as he got his dates all wrong. It was fine for him to get into a slanging match with Rahul Gandhi, but he should have left the armed forces out of it. The history of the armed forces is one wherein blood has been shed in the defence of the country, and it is tawdry to bring the uniform into this political slugfest. It is not integral to the election manifesto.

  • 11:51 (IST)

    Time to give Congress a farewell, says Narendra Modi

    "The Congress ministers are such that they have character certificate ready in their suitcases. Whenever someone points a finger at them, they produce the certificate to convince the public that they are honest," Narendra Modi said in Chitradurga.

    "Congress does not care about 'dil' (people's hearts and feelings) or Dalits. They only care about deals. The party which is not ready to think about your welfare, it's time you give them a farewell," he said. 

    He urged the voters to ensure a "clean sweep" against the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Narendra Modi levels corruption charges against Congress

    Alleging that the Congress indulged in corruption in borewell schemes, Narendra Modi said, "They consumed the money for the water, they even took away the money granted for the constructed of beds in adivasis hotels. If they are in power for more days, they might even take away pillows from your house.

    "I was curious why the Congress leaders were so interested in beds. That's when someone told me that they have the habit of hiding money under their beds," he said.

  • 11:37 (IST)

    'NDA govt strengthened SC/ST Act'

    Speaking at Chitradurga, Narendra Modi said, "It is our government that has strengthened the SC/ST Act. We will always work for justice for the SC and ST communities," 

    "Congress is obviously uncomfortable today because the highest offices of the land are occupied by people from poor and humble backgrounds. That is why now Congress prefers to mislead in the name of the Dalit community," he said.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    I am one of you, says Modi

    "When Modi became the prime minister, we had sufficient power to decide who would become the president. But we made Ram Nath Kovind — a Dalit — the President of India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. 

    "I am from the deprived class. I am one of you, and that is why I am committed to your welfare, Modi further said.

  • 11:30 (IST)

    BJP is working to end Congress sins: Modi

  • 11:29 (IST)

    'Congress never accepted Ambedkar'

    "It feels like Bharat Ratna was only reserved for only one family under Congress' rule. They never gave Ambedkar the credit he deserved. But then Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was formed, which is when Ambedkar got his due," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

    "Congress keeps chanting about the poor to win elections but since a poor man’s son become prime minister their time to cheat people has ended," he said.

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Congress has a habit of distorting history: Modi

    Modi also accused Congress of distorting history and facts for political benefits while naming historical figures from Chitradurga and how they gave away their lives against foreign aggression. He said, "Congress is a party which indulges in vote bank politics and has a habit of distorting history for political gains."

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Congress is insulting Chitradurga, says Modi

    Addressing a rally in Chitradurga, Modi reminded people of the Chitradurga's valiant history and accused Congress of ignoring its leaders. "Instead of observing the jayanti of Chitradurga's last ruler Madakari Nayaka, Congress is celebrating jayanti of sultans. They have insulted the people of Chitradurga," says Modi.

  • 11:24 (IST)

    Congress insulted people of Chitradurga, says Modi

    "Look at the Congress leaders, they do not know whom they should remember and celebrate. Congress insulted the people of Chitradurga by celebrating Tipu Sultan Jayanti. They did it for votes," Modi said at a public gathering in Chitradurga.

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Proud that preparation for mission Chandrayan 2 is going on in Chitradurga: Modi

  • 11:18 (IST)

    Chitradurga is soon going to become a hot spot of science and technology: Modi

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Chitradurga is synonymous with the mantra of — Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyaan

    Addressing a gathering at Chitradurga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Chitradurga is synonymous with the mantra of — Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyaan, "This land is prone to drought but the farmers here have been innovating and turning adversities into opportunities," he added.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Updates begin for 6 May, Sunday

  • 19:40 (IST)

    Modi talks about law to punish child rapists with death penalty

    "I had once said from the Red Fort that families should also ask their sons about where and when they are going," Narendra Modi said.

    "We have made a law which will award death penalty to child rapists," Modi said.

  • 19:35 (IST)

    Narendra Modi talks about NDA government's achievements so far

    "We gave Karnataka government funds to build houses in the state. But the work was not being done because Modi kept watching to prevent corruption," said Narendra Modi.

    "We started the direct benefit transfer scheme. Rajiv Gandhi himself had said that the Re 1 which gets out of Delhi becomes 15 paise by the time it reaches the village. At that time, Congress was in power," he said.

    "When Congress was in power, stories of corruption of loss of money used to be in the media. These days, all the talk is about the kind of money gained by the country," he said.

  • 19:24 (IST)

    Family politics a big threat to democracy: Modi

    "Family politics is a big threat to democracy," said Narendra Modi. "That's why they get so angry when I oppose them."

    "No matter how much you try, you will never be able to erase the truth. The people of this country know everything. Mafia gets opportunity to rise whenever family politics comes into the picture," he said.

    "In Karnataka, there is a government in power because of which there are mining, cable mafia apart from liquor and education mafia," he said.

  • 19:19 (IST)

    Parivar of Congress against all those who oppose them: PM

    "After demonetisation, bundles of notes came out from a Congress leader's residence. But I have decided that those who looted from the poor will have to pay to the poor," Modi said.

    "The Opposition has decided that they will criticise whatever Modi is associated with. International agencies are praising India. Then, they say that Modi has bought even these organisations. But if I wanted to buy something, I would've bought support in India rather than global agencies. I don't engage in such activities. I just attempt to win the hearts of the people through hard work," he added.

    "The parivar of Congress went against all those who opposed them. If you go through the pages of history, you will see that one family ruined the lives of several great people," the prime minister said.

  • 19:14 (IST)

    Any person who cares about development in Karnataka won't vote for Congress: PM

    "After surgical strikes, they raised questions about the army. After poll defeats, they raised questions about the elections and Election Commission," Modi said.

    "Congress, which has seen power for 70 years, cannot even realise the responsibility upon them. Any person who cares about development in Karnataka will not stand with Congress," he said.

    "Congress opposed the Swachchta Abhiyan, as if that is an issue which should be opposed. If I talk about building toilets, they make fun of me," the prime minister further said.

    "If I talk about yoga, they have a problem with that too. They have decided not to go into the merit of any issue," he added.

  • 19:10 (IST)

    Congress can complain about EVM tampering but they will get punished for five years of corruption: Modi

    "They have also started their propaganda. They keep saying that Modi tampered with EVMs. So, the EVMs work fine in the places in which they win and when they lose, they start singing about EVM tampering," said Narendra Modi.

    "But the Congress can say whatever it wants. They are going to get punished for the five years of corruption," added the prime minister.

    "Congress' excuses will not work. The people who were sitting in the Parliament with support of 400 people, who did not face any opponents, got arrogant. The chief minister was not even ready to care for the people. That's why all of Congress' forts have now been demolished," he said.

  • 19:06 (IST)

    BJP will form govt in Karnataka with full majority: Narendra Modi

    "The political pundits who are still doubtful about the results of the Karnataka elections, who still think that there will be a hung Assembly, should look at the crowd right now," said Modi.

    "BJP will form government in Karnataka with full majority," added the prime minister.

  • 19:04 (IST)

    Prime minister addresses rally in Mangaluru

    "While on my way from the airport to the venue, I saw a human ball instead of a human chain," said Narendra Modi, as he thanked the people for their support.

  • 17:19 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to address next rally in Mangaluru at 6.30 pm

    The prime minister will address another rally on Saturday in Mangaluru at 6.30 pm He had earlier spoken at a public meeting in Tumakuru before his speech in Gadag at 2 pm and then at Shivamogga at 4 pm.

  • 17:06 (IST)

    'Naamdaars' can never understand the pain of 'kaamdaars': Modi

    The prime minister said that 'naamdaars' can never understand the hard work 'kaamdaars' do. Congress said that the prime minister keeps talking about toilets, he added. "I will keep working towards building toilets," the prime minister said.

  • 16:58 (IST)

    Congress' personal attacks on Yeddyurappa unacceptable: Modi

    Modi said that Congress leaders' personal attacks on Yeddyurappa are unacceptable. The people should teach the Congress a lesson, he added.

    Yeddyurappa visited homes of the poor and Congress even mocked that, he said.

  • 16:54 (IST)

    Karnataka will see a new govt on 15 May under the leadership of Yeddyurappa: Modi

    Modi said that the people of Karnataka will see a new government being formed under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa on 15 May.

  • 16:48 (IST)

    No difference between the 'C' of corruption and 'C' of Congress: Modi

    Modi said that there is no difference between the 'C' of corruption and the 'C' of Congress now. He said that the party only knows how to spread lies.

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Congress only know how to spread lies: Modi

    Modi said that Congress only knows how to spread lies and put false allegations. Lying has become a habit for the Congress party, the prime minister added while addressing a rally in Shivamogga.

  • 16:40 (IST)

    Congress is dividing the nation: Modi

    Narendra Modi said that like the Britishers, Congress is trying to divide the nation. He further said that the BJP tries to work on the principle of 'sabka saath sabka vikaas' and does every thing possible to unite the nation.

  • 16:24 (IST)

    WATCH: Narendra Modi addresses rally in Shivamogga

  • 14:49 (IST)

    Narendra Modi to address next rally in Shivamogga at 4 pm

    The prime minister is set to address two more rallies in Shivamogga and Mangaluru at 4 pm and 6.30 pm on Saturday. He had earlier spoken at a public meeting in Tumakuru before his speech in Gadag at 2 pm. 

  • 14:42 (IST)

    Want to double farmers' income by 2022: Modi

    "By 2022, we want to do two things: One, double our farmers' income, and two, provide the poorest of the poor with a house to call their own," vowed Modi. 

  • 14:41 (IST)

    Yeddyurappa will work for farmers: Modi

    "I am sure our farmer-friend Yeddyurappa will work for farmers. Textiles will be given a huge push in the region," said Modi. "Gadag is known for wind and solar energy, and can be development as an energy hub, and his government will prove that." 

  • 14:37 (IST)

    Want overall development for state, says Modi

    "Adhunik, Gatisheel, Pragatisheel and Vikassheel Karnataka is our aim. We want overall development of the state," said Modi in Gadag, Karnataka. 

  • 14:33 (IST)

    Congress prays for ponds to dry up, claims Modi

    "Instead of finding different ways to replenish and revive dry ponds, they (Congress) pray to get them dry. Once ponds get dried, they sell it to the builders," said the prime minister. 

  • 14:31 (IST)

    Congress Party believes in 'atkaana, bhatkana aur latkana'

    Speaking at a rally in Gadag, Narendra Modi said, "Congress Party believes in atkaana, bhatkana aur latkana."

  • 14:28 (IST)

    Modi gives Mahadayi dispute as example of Congress' 'lies'

    "Congress is an expert in spreading lies. The foremost example is the Mahadayi dispute. During the Goa election, Sonia Gandhi had said in 2007, Mahadayi's waters will not reach Karnataka. And today, Congress has vanished from Goa. So, they are misleading the people in Karnataka," said Modi. 

    "I wish the Karnataka chief minister would have asked Sonia Gandhi Ji about her 2007 promise on Mahadayi. If he would know of that promise he would not be misleading the people," he added

  • 14:23 (IST)

    'Congress will be reduced to PPP Congress'

    "Congress will be reduced to 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress'," said Modi.

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Congress turned Kappatagudda forest range into a 'reserved', but reversed the decision only after public protested: Modi

    "Congress government made the Kappatagudda forest range reserved but only after public angst they have changed their decision," said Modi. 

Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Addressing a rally in Raichur, Narendra Modi launched another scathing attack against the Congress and said they always opposed development and sought to protect the corrupt.

Lashing out at the Congress in Chitradurga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to ensure a "clean sweep" for BJP and give the Siddaramaiah government a farewell. Apart from Chitradurga, Modi is scheduled to visit Raichur, Jamakhandi, and Hubli on Sunday to take part in election rallies.

Launching an all-out attack on the Congress, Modi had on Saturday claimed that the party was desperate to win the 12 May Karnataka assembly elections, as it was worried about what would happen to its leaders in Delhi if it lost at the hustings.

"Having lost elections in several states where it was in power earlier, the Congress is desperate to win in Karnataka. It is worried about losing the state, as it is worried about what would happen to its leaders in Delhi," he said at a huge BJP rally in the state's Gadag.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka. Twitter @BJP4India

Saying the Congress would be reduced to Punjab and Puducherry if it loses in Karnataka, he said at another rally that opposing him had become the only agenda of the Congress.

"For the Congress, only one family is everything. For me, 125 crore Indians are my family. Opposing me has become the only agenda of the Congress. Be it any subject, the Congress objects to everything," he said at a rally in Mangaluru.

Accusing the Congress of spreading lies, he said the party was unable to digest if anyone spoke truth.

Blaming the state government for the alleged murders of about 30 BJP workers and Hindu activists in the coastal region over the last four years, Modi wondered if killing people over political difference was the democracy the Congress practiced.

Taking head-on the two rival parties, he charged the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) with being in tacit alliance for the Assembly polls while pretending to fight.

"The people of Karnataka have right to know about the alliance between Congress and JD-S because they pretend to fight in some parts of the state while being together," said Modi at a party rally at Tumakuru, referring to both's tie-up in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Modi's surprise attack on the JD(S) came four days he praised its supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and lashed at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for insulting the latter by terming the JD(S) as the "B team" of the BJP.

He also said that his BJP was the only party "that is capable of bringing change in the government and to the state of Karnataka and its people" under the leadership of its Chief Ministerial face B.S. Yeddyurappa.

Charging the Congress of politicising the Mahadayi river water sharing with Goa, Modi told the gathering at Gadag that the state's ruling party was misleading the people on the issue, which was before the Supreme Court and the Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal.

He however, did not refer to the Cauvery river water dispute Karnataka has with its other neighbouring state (Tamil Nadu) even after the Supreme Court on Thursday directed it to release 4 TMC (thousand million cubic) feet of water by this month-end.

Karnataka has been asking Goa since 2001 to release 7.6 tmcft of the river water to meet the drinking and irrigation needs of its people in the four drought-prone districts of Gadag, Bagalkote, Belagavi and Dharwad.

Addressing a mammoth rally at Shivamogga in Malnad region earlier, Modi said the BJP's mantra was to be with all the people and work for the development of all.

"While 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' is our mantra, the Congress believes in divide and rule philosophy. It divides people on the grounds of caste. What's more, it even classifies criminals on caste basis," he said.

Noting that spreading lies had become a business for the Congress, Modi alleged that wherever its leaders go, they spread only lies among people, and attacked for still criticising demonetisation.

Campaigning for the BJP across the state for the third time since 1 May, Modi addressed the four rallies in the state's northwest, central and coastal regions.


