Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE updates: Addressing a rally in Raichur, Narendra Modi launched another scathing attack against the Congress and said they always opposed development and sought to protect the corrupt.
Lashing out at the Congress in Chitradurga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the voters to ensure a "clean sweep" for BJP and give the Siddaramaiah government a farewell. Apart from Chitradurga, Modi is scheduled to visit Raichur, Jamakhandi, and Hubli on Sunday to take part in election rallies.
Launching an all-out attack on the Congress, Modi had on Saturday claimed that the party was desperate to win the 12 May Karnataka assembly elections, as it was worried about what would happen to its leaders in Delhi if it lost at the hustings.
"Having lost elections in several states where it was in power earlier, the Congress is desperate to win in Karnataka. It is worried about losing the state, as it is worried about what would happen to its leaders in Delhi," he said at a huge BJP rally in the state's Gadag.
Saying the Congress would be reduced to Punjab and Puducherry if it loses in Karnataka, he said at another rally that opposing him had become the only agenda of the Congress.
"For the Congress, only one family is everything. For me, 125 crore Indians are my family. Opposing me has become the only agenda of the Congress. Be it any subject, the Congress objects to everything," he said at a rally in Mangaluru.
Accusing the Congress of spreading lies, he said the party was unable to digest if anyone spoke truth.
Blaming the state government for the alleged murders of about 30 BJP workers and Hindu activists in the coastal region over the last four years, Modi wondered if killing people over political difference was the democracy the Congress practiced.
Taking head-on the two rival parties, he charged the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) with being in tacit alliance for the Assembly polls while pretending to fight.
"The people of Karnataka have right to know about the alliance between Congress and JD-S because they pretend to fight in some parts of the state while being together," said Modi at a party rally at Tumakuru, referring to both's tie-up in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Modi's surprise attack on the JD(S) came four days he praised its supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and lashed at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for insulting the latter by terming the JD(S) as the "B team" of the BJP.
He also said that his BJP was the only party "that is capable of bringing change in the government and to the state of Karnataka and its people" under the leadership of its Chief Ministerial face B.S. Yeddyurappa.
Charging the Congress of politicising the Mahadayi river water sharing with Goa, Modi told the gathering at Gadag that the state's ruling party was misleading the people on the issue, which was before the Supreme Court and the Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal.
He however, did not refer to the Cauvery river water dispute Karnataka has with its other neighbouring state (Tamil Nadu) even after the Supreme Court on Thursday directed it to release 4 TMC (thousand million cubic) feet of water by this month-end.
Karnataka has been asking Goa since 2001 to release 7.6 tmcft of the river water to meet the drinking and irrigation needs of its people in the four drought-prone districts of Gadag, Bagalkote, Belagavi and Dharwad.
Addressing a mammoth rally at Shivamogga in Malnad region earlier, Modi said the BJP's mantra was to be with all the people and work for the development of all.
"While 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' is our mantra, the Congress believes in divide and rule philosophy. It divides people on the grounds of caste. What's more, it even classifies criminals on caste basis," he said.
Noting that spreading lies had become a business for the Congress, Modi alleged that wherever its leaders go, they spread only lies among people, and attacked for still criticising demonetisation.
Campaigning for the BJP across the state for the third time since 1 May, Modi addressed the four rallies in the state's northwest, central and coastal regions.
'Congress protects the corrupt, makes false promises,' says Modi
"Who will change people's future here? The election is here to decide that. The polls are a way to express people's aspirations. BJP is committed to development while Congress is opposed to it at every step. The Congress protects the corrupt," Modi said.
"Congress only makes false promises and never fulfilled any when they were in power. Have they ever given you a account of what they have done for the state? Apart from levelling charges against me, do they have done any other work here? It is time to bid them farewell," said Modi.
Congress has only divided Karnataka, says Modi in Raichur
"Friends of Raichur, your region is steeped in history and cultural heritage. It is the land of Haridas. Here, lot of traditions have traditions, but it is unfortunate that Congress has learnt nothing from here. If they had learnt something, they would never have committed the sin of diving Karnataka.
Raichur inspires me and BJP, our bond is unbreakable. When people were protesting for a separate statehood here, only Bharatiya Jan Sangh supported you while Congress opposed it," said Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rally in Raichur shortly
Time to give Congress a farewell, says Narendra Modi
"The Congress ministers are such that they have character certificate ready in their suitcases. Whenever someone points a finger at them, they produce the certificate to convince the public that they are honest," Narendra Modi said in Chitradurga.
"Congress does not care about 'dil' (people's hearts and feelings) or Dalits. They only care about deals. The party which is not ready to think about your welfare, it's time you give them a farewell," he said.
He urged the voters to ensure a "clean sweep" against the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Narendra Modi levels corruption charges against Congress
Alleging that the Congress indulged in corruption in borewell schemes, Narendra Modi said, "They consumed the money for the water, they even took away the money granted for the constructed of beds in adivasis hotels. If they are in power for more days, they might even take away pillows from your house.
"I was curious why the Congress leaders were so interested in beds. That's when someone told me that they have the habit of hiding money under their beds," he said.
'NDA govt strengthened SC/ST Act'
Speaking at Chitradurga, Narendra Modi said, "It is our government that has strengthened the SC/ST Act. We will always work for justice for the SC and ST communities,"
"Congress is obviously uncomfortable today because the highest offices of the land are occupied by people from poor and humble backgrounds. That is why now Congress prefers to mislead in the name of the Dalit community," he said.
I am one of you, says Modi
"When Modi became the prime minister, we had sufficient power to decide who would become the president. But we made Ram Nath Kovind — a Dalit — the President of India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
"I am from the deprived class. I am one of you, and that is why I am committed to your welfare, Modi further said.
BJP is working to end Congress sins: Modi
'Congress never accepted Ambedkar'
"It feels like Bharat Ratna was only reserved for only one family under Congress' rule. They never gave Ambedkar the credit he deserved. But then Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was formed, which is when Ambedkar got his due," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
"Congress keeps chanting about the poor to win elections but since a poor man’s son become prime minister their time to cheat people has ended," he said.
Congress has a habit of distorting history: Modi
Modi also accused Congress of distorting history and facts for political benefits while naming historical figures from Chitradurga and how they gave away their lives against foreign aggression. He said, "Congress is a party which indulges in vote bank politics and has a habit of distorting history for political gains."
Congress is insulting Chitradurga, says Modi
Addressing a rally in Chitradurga, Modi reminded people of the Chitradurga's valiant history and accused Congress of ignoring its leaders. "Instead of observing the jayanti of Chitradurga's last ruler Madakari Nayaka, Congress is celebrating jayanti of sultans. They have insulted the people of Chitradurga," says Modi.
Congress insulted people of Chitradurga, says Modi
"Look at the Congress leaders, they do not know whom they should remember and celebrate. Congress insulted the people of Chitradurga by celebrating Tipu Sultan Jayanti. They did it for votes," Modi said at a public gathering in Chitradurga.
Proud that preparation for mission Chandrayan 2 is going on in Chitradurga: Modi
Chitradurga is soon going to become a hot spot of science and technology: Modi
Congress can complain about EVM tampering but they will get punished for five years of corruption: Modi
"They have also started their propaganda. They keep saying that Modi tampered with EVMs. So, the EVMs work fine in the places in which they win and when they lose, they start singing about EVM tampering," said Narendra Modi.
"But the Congress can say whatever it wants. They are going to get punished for the five years of corruption," added the prime minister.
"Congress' excuses will not work. The people who were sitting in the Parliament with support of 400 people, who did not face any opponents, got arrogant. The chief minister was not even ready to care for the people. That's why all of Congress' forts have now been demolished," he said.
The prime minister will address another rally on Saturday in Mangaluru at 6.30 pm He had earlier spoken at a public meeting in Tumakuru before his speech in Gadag at 2 pm and then at Shivamogga at 4 pm.
Congress' personal attacks on Yeddyurappa unacceptable: Modi
Modi said that Congress leaders' personal attacks on Yeddyurappa are unacceptable. The people should teach the Congress a lesson, he added.
Yeddyurappa visited homes of the poor and Congress even mocked that, he said.
Karnataka will see a new govt on 15 May under the leadership of Yeddyurappa: Modi
Modi said that the people of Karnataka will see a new government being formed under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa on 15 May.
No difference between the 'C' of corruption and 'C' of Congress: Modi
Modi said that there is no difference between the 'C' of corruption and the 'C' of Congress now. He said that the party only knows how to spread lies.
Congress only know how to spread lies: Modi
Modi said that Congress only knows how to spread lies and put false allegations. Lying has become a habit for the Congress party, the prime minister added while addressing a rally in Shivamogga.
Modi launches blistering attack against Congress
"Congress played the poverty card and cheated the poor. In 70 years, if Congress had paid attention to the farmers, today, my farmers wouldn't be committing suicide today. People are tired of Congress. The present condition of farmers is because of the Congress, and we're stuck washing away their sins and blunders," Modi said.
WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Tumakuru
A translation of Modi's speech is being played as well to reach out to the non-Hindi speaking masses.
As Narendra Modi sets narrative in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah oblige by focussing barbs at him
A master craftsman, Modi showed how to build narratives, switch narratives, shape-shift between the roles of a raconteur, public speaker, leader, propagandist and end speeches with a flourish. His political rallies are a complete performance – an oratorical tour de force. They give us an inkling into the factors behind his popularity that stem overwhelmingly from his ability to connect with the masses, even at places where the audience needs a translator. At the end of his speech on Thursday in Ballari, for example, Modi’s broken Kannada was enough to drive the crowd to a frenzy as he raised both his hands and punched into the air and received a thunderous applause in return.
The youth of Karnataka has power to change things, but the corrupt Congress govt should be defeated first: Modi
Bengaluru is a city of burning lakes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi brings up issue of Bellandur Lake, says,"Bengaluru is known for its lake but now it has changed into the city of burning lakes. The photos of Bellandur Lake (spilling toxic foam) speak for the govt's inefficiency."
Congress is ensuring 'Ease of Doing Murder' in Karnataka, says Modi
Congress turned steel bridge into 'steal' bridge
Prime Minister Narendra Modi did a wordplay on the steel bridge project in Bengaluru and says, "There was a concept of a 'Steel bridge' in Bengaluru. Congress government turned it into 'Steal bridge'. They did nothing to check and put an end to corruption in the state." The money went to all state ministers' homes, added Modi. He also said the ease of doing business is becoming ease of doing murder in this city.
Bengaluru is now crime capital: Modi
Mentioning that the Congress government has no concern for the city's issues like potholes, rising corruption and crime.
Congress has changed garden city to garbage city, says Modi
Modi mentions that Congress will lose their last bastion soon with the political pundits forecasting that JD(S) is going to trail at number 3. "A sensible voter would never vote for them". He added that Congress has changed garden city into garbage city.
Congress spreading lies about hung Assembly: Modi
Watch Narendra Modi address the public at Bangalore
Congress govt in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode,' says Modi
Narendra Modi said that the Congress government in Karnataka is in 'sleep mode.' and they did not spend the funds allocated by Central government for the development of the state. "Congress used to term us as 'Mahila Virodhi'. But see, now we have a Defence Minister who is a woman and she is a member in the Parliament from Karnataka itself, " said Modi.
Congress divides people on the lines of Dalits, Muslims: Modi
We wanted OBC Commission but Congress did not let it happen, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Congress party is busy doing politics on Dalits and Muslims. "The PM Fasal Beema Yojana has given strength to the farmers across the nation. Congress has the habit of doing vote bank politics. They are not the party for backward class. We wanted OBC Commission to get constitutional status but the Congress did not let it happen," said Modi.
Modi attacks Congress over illegal mining in Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Look at the rising illegal mining in the state. The Congress government here couldn't even frame a strong mining policy. Karnataka has a 'Sidda-Rupaiah Sarkar'. It has created a debt-burden for the state."
Modi talks of illegal mining in Karnataka, says corruption is everywhere in state
Congress could not even ensure proper water supply: Modi
Narendra Modi says Congress govt ignores the lack of water in Tungabhadra region
Despite the Tungabhadra dam, farmers are not getting water for their farms and people are not able to get water in their homes. The people have been complaining about this for long but the Congress government refuses to hear about it, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Now that the elections are near, they are waking up to the various concerns but what were they doing for so long?"said Modi. The prime minister said that desilting for a year can bring relief to the people of the region.
Sonia Gandhi had promised Rs 3,000 crore package for Ballari but forgot about it later, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi had promised Rs 3,000 crore packages for development of Ballari when she fought from here but once the Congress came to power, she forgot about it.
Congress has ruined the rich history and legacy of Ballari: Modi
Congress is going to lose its last bastion very soon: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins addressing his rally at Ballari. "Looking at the number of people who have arrived at this rally in Ballari I can already see that Congress is going to lose its last bastion soon," says Modi.
Narendra Modi's address at Ballari district stadium to start soon
Narendra Modi begins addressing rally, begins speech in Kannada
The prime minister began his speech with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' amid loud cheers. He also spoke in Kannada, invoking Basavanna, leading to crowds going berserk over his speech. "To this pure land, I salute," he said in Kannada, welcoming the crowds in Kalaburagi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kalaburagi venue
Amid loud cheers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue in Kalaburagi to address a rally ahead of the Karnataka polls. Modi waved to the crowds before taking his place on the dais.
Narendra Modi assails Congress on first day of campaigning; Siddaramaiah has 5 questions to ask
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assailed the Congress government in Karnataka for initiating the culture of "ease of doing murder", dared Rahul Gandhi to first learn to pronounce Viswesvaraya properly before calling him for a debate, and bashed Siddaramaiah for the alleged increase in crime rate in state, as he launched the second leg of his campaign blitz.
Meanwhile Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah had the following questions for the prime minister as he alleged that Modi dwelt on the trivial rather an issues of importance.
PM to address Karnataka Kisan Morcha Karyakartas tomorrow at 9 am through NaMo app
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the Kisan Morcha workers in Karnataka through the Narendea Modi app. The step is latest in a series of moves to reach out to farmers, including those in poll-bound Karnataka.
Modi urges voters to fulfill Mahatma Gandhi's wish to disband Congress
"I urge people of Karnataka to fulfill Mahatama Gandhi ji's wish of disbanding the Congress party. Now, its Karnataka's turn and you should grab this opportunity," Modi said in his speech.
Congress spreading lies fearing loss in election: Modi
Speaking in Belagavi, Modi said that many take pride in calling themselves political pundits and they attempt to analyze elections every time. "Earlier too attempts were made to analyse elections and these people said that it will be a hung House in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Again, similar lies were repeated. But mark my words, every time you hear the poll pundits rambling about a hung house it means that the Congress is up for a massive defeat. This is just a way to defend Congress," Modi said.
Congress did nothing for the farmers in Karnataka: Modi
Congress left behind a chronic ailment of 60 years, and we are working hard to rid the country of it. "We want our farmers to become prosperous. That is why we ensured neem coating of urea. This significantly helped the farmers and stopped black marketing of urea to chemical industries," Modi said.
He said, "Farmer welfare is a priority for us. We brought the soil health cards, ensured MSP at 1.5 times of input cost, implemented the Fasal Bima Yojana."
"Siddaramaiah government did nothing for the farmers in Karnataka. Why did they not ensure proper irrigation facilities to the farmers?" the prime minister asked.
'Congress without power is like fish out of water'
Prime Minister Modi assailed Congress party in his Belagavi speech. He said that the Congress party, when out of power, is like a fish without water. Recalling the period of Emergency, Modi said that Congress was the first to assault the Constitution, just to ensure that they remain in power.
"Congress is jealous because it was our government that got the majority and a person for humble background became the prime minister," Modi said. And that is why "they are spreading lies, dividing people on the grounds of caste," he added.
Congress insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar: Modi
It is a well-known fact that the Congress party has mistreated Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The party never accepted Baba Saheb's view and today they are spreading lies before every election.
Modi starts speech in Belagavi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his rally in Belagavi district. He continued his speech in Hindi, without the Kannada translations, as he observed that the region is an exemplar of a diverse society. He said that people here speak several language.
After Modi, Siddaramiah engages in Twitter battle with BS Yeddyurappa
Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to debunk some of the claims made by Modi in his speech, while he also dared him for an open debate. Now the chief minister has indulged in a Twitter squabble with Yeddyurappa over Twitter.
Yeddyurappa had questioned Siddaramaiah's 'purpose' in contesting from two seats.
Siddaramaiah lists out Kannada words PM 'mispronounced' in speech
MHA puts Karnataka flag issue on hold citing election code of conduct
The Centre today said the Karnataka government's proposal to approve an official flag for the state was put on hold as the election code of conduct came into force due to the upcoming Assembly polls.
Election battle between namdaars and kamdaar's,' PM hits at 'dynast' Congress
"I was reading in newspapers about ‘2+1’ & ‘1+1’ formula in Karnataka. This is nothing but a version of ‘family politics’ of the Congress. Karnataka election is a battle between 'Naamdaars' and ‘Kaamdaars’, between ‘family politics’ and ‘people’s politics," Modi said.
Siddaramaiah trashes Narendra Modi's claims on deteriorating law and order in Karnataka, says PM spreading lie
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was prompt to react on the allegations levelled by Modi during his Udupi speech. Siddaramaiah claimed that the prime minister was only spreading lies. He challenged him to debate the law and order situation in Karnataka vis-a-vis other BJP-ruled states.
After Rahul, Siddaramaiah challenges Modi for debate after PM claimed women not safe in Karnataka
Congress leaders arrogant, disrespect former PM Deve Gowda
Calling the Congress leaders rrogant, Modi said "Congress' disrespect towards Shri Deve Gowda ji is not acceptable. If such is their mindset, how can they think good for people of Karnataka."
"There might be political differences between parties but civility & respect should be maintained. Whenever former PM Deve Gowda Ji visits me in Delhi I always welcome him with respect and always give him time. I meet him at my door and open his car door for him. The way Rahul Gandhi talked about him recently is shameful," Modi said.
Congress halted coastal projects in Udupi
Narendra Modi said that Congress has halted work on crucial projects in the state. He said that the region was naturally blessed with coastal plains and yet it had failed to develop under the Congress.
BJP opened banking sector for poor
"We opened bank accounts for the poor. Over 31 crores accounts have been opened under Jan Dhan Yojana. If the Congress had ensured their bank accounts, the poor would have contributed so much to the economy," Modi said.
He claimed that the Congress allowed the banks to be looted and misused the sector. He said that under his predecessors, the poor were intentionally not made a part of the system; they were asked for loan guarantees when they sought small loans for self-employment.
Udupi is land of banking for India: PM
Modi said that the Udupi is popularly known as the land of temples but few people know that it is also the land of banking for India as the sons of this land has given important contribution to the banking sector.
He said that the Congress party, which has a habit of running the country from the perspective of select few, has kept the poor people out of banks.
Love between me and people of Udupi is such that language no barrier between us: Modi
Modi said that the people of the Udupi region have given him so much love that language is no bar between us. He thanked the people for waiting for his rally in scorching heat and added that he will repay the people's love with development.
"We will leave no stone unturned to fulfill aspirations of people of Karnataka and ensure all round development of the state," Modi said.
People have decided to punish Congress: Narendra Modi
Starting his Udupi rally with a greeting in the regional language, Modi said that the people seemed to have decided to punish Congress. He said that he shares a special relationship with the region.
Modi reaches venue of Udupi rally, welcomed with chants of 'Namma Modi'
Modi says he doesn't dress well enough to match Rahul Gandhi's status; Congress responds with 10 crore suit jibe
Narendra Modi, responding to Rahul Gandhi's challenge for a 15 minute debate in Lok Sabha, said this: "Congress President has challenged me, if he speaks for 15 minutes in Parliament Modi will not be able to sit. He is correct, there is no way ordinary people like me, who do not even dress well, can sit with such high and mighty people like the Congress President"
However, the Congress party has compiled images of the prime minister dressed in expensive suits, including the one where his own name was embroidered on the fabric in miniscule lettering.
Congress tweets out news report 'debunking' BJP's claim on rural electrification
Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Congress over Rajiv Gandhi Gramin Vidyutikaran Yojna, their rural electrification scheme, Congress has slammed the BJP for falsely claiming to have electrified all villages under Saubhagya Yojna.
Congress tweeted out a news report which claimed that a ground report proves that the government's claim of having electrified all villages is not true.
Afraid of defeat, Siddaramaiah left son to fight from Varuna, says BS Yeddyurappa
BJP chief ministerial candidate attacked Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Twitter for contesting for two constituencies and allowing his son to contest from Varuna.
Modi never appointed Lokayukta when he was Gujarat CM, says Siddaramaiah
"What moral right does BJP have to talk about corruption? For the last four years, the Central government has not appointed a Lokpal. When he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi never appointed a Lokayukta," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying by ANI. He said that he had no objection to Modi coming to Karnataka, but asserted it won't "have any impact".
Narendra Modi talks on 'family politics' in Karnataka
"There is 2+1 formula which being practiced in Karnataka. It is a version of the Congress's family politics in Karnataka. Kabhi kabhi jaagnewale aur zyadatar soonewale yahan ke chief minister ka yeh political innovation hai(This is the political innovation of the chief minister who's asleep more than he's awake)."
"If chief minister has a 2+1 formula, then his ministers have 1+1 formula. The relatives of those ministers are fighting polls. This is hurting the workers of the Congress," Modi said at the gathering.
Narendra Modi slams Siddaramaiah govt over lack of development in Chamarajanagar
"Why are the people of Chamarajanagar not getting access to proper drinking water, jobs and why is the tourism potential here not being harnessed. What is the state government doing," Modi asked at a public meeting.
"Congress has a habit of doing politics even in progress. For five years, the rail project in Chamarajanagar has been stalled under Congress rule," said Modi
Narendra Modi accuses Rahul Gandhi, Sonia of disrespecting Manmohan Singh
Rahul is naamdaar, he won't know about efforts of kaamdaars, asks Narendra Modi
Calling Rahul Gandhi naamdaar, Narendra Modi asked the gathering how the Congress president would know about the efforts of kaamdaars.
"We are kaamdaars. Our level is not such that we can sit with people like the Congress president, who look down upon us," Modi said.
Narendra Modi lashes out at Rahul Gandhi over his 'challenge'
"The Congress president (Rahul Gandhi) recently challenged me. He said that if he spoke in the Parliament for 15 minutes, then Modiji won't be able to sit at all," Narendra Modi said.
"Even if he speaks for 15 minutes, it would be a big deal," Modi said.
NDA govt behind electrification of 39 villages in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi
"There were 39 villages in Karnataka which did not have electricity in 2014. But because of our governance at the Centre, these villages were electrified. What did Congress government do for these villages before we came to power at the Centre," asked Narendra Modi.
"Those who keep abusing us day and night do not tell why there are still 4 crore households without electricity. We have vowed to electrify these 4 crore households through Saubhagya Yojana," he said.
Narendra Modi accuses Rahul Gandhi of insulting labourers
"Perhaps due to over excitement, the newly-elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi forgets decency. He did not even bother to congratulate the hardworking labourers due to whom India's villages are getting electricity," Narendra Modi said in Chamarajanagar.
"You don't listen to former prime minister Manmohan Singh (on electrifying villages), at least listen to your mother Sonia. Why are you fooling the nation," Modi said in a dig to Rahul.
Labourers behind progress of India, says Narendra Modi
"Gujarat and Maharashtra are celebrating their statehood day today. Today is also Labours' Day and I want to dedicate this day to our hard working and diligent labourers." Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at a public rally in Chamarajanagar
Karnataka hit by BJP storm, says Narendra Modi
"In Delhi, we keep getting news of Assembly polls in Karnataka. The news say that there is a BJP wave in Karnataka. The reality is, it's not a wave, it's a storm in Karnataka," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Chamarajanagar.
Siddaramaiah wants Narendra Modi to come clean on Reddy brothers, BS Yeddyurappa, other issues
With Prime Minister Narendra Modi beginning his Karnataka campaign trail with a series of rallies on Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged him to address concerns surrounding the Reddy brothers, BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, and farmers' woes.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Siddaramaiah demanded that Modi "end the hypocrisy" on his stand on corruption. "Would G Janardhan Reddy be joining your rallies here? You have given his family and friends eight tickets, hoping it will help BJP in (winning) 10-15 seats. And then you lecture us on corruption," the Congress leader said.
Over 75,000 supporters at BJP's rally in Chamarajanagar, BS Yeddyurappa present at venue, reports India Today
BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to be present in Chikkamagalore district to attend two public meetings on Tuesday. He will also attend a gathering in Hassan district at 4.30 pm.
After Tuesday, Modi is next expected to address rallies on 3 May in Gulbarga, Ballari and Bengaluru, The Indian Express reported, citing a tentative schedule by the Prime Minister's Office.
On 5 May, he is scheduled to visit Tumkur, Shivamogga and Hubbali, while he is expected to address rallies in Raichur, Chitradurga and Kolar on 7 May. On 8 May, Modi is scheduled to be in Vijayapura, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.
As Rahul Gandhi skips Udupi's mutts, Narendra Modi, BJP eye success in 'Hindutva laboratory'
Where Rahul Gandhi refuses to tread, Narendra Modi rushes in. The BJP will kick off the final leg of its Karnataka campaign on Tuesday, with three rallies planned for the prime minister, one of them in Udupi, well-known not just for the ubiquitous Udupi restaurants all across the country but also for its famous Krishna temple and ashta mutts (eight mutts).
Modi will seek the blessings of the Pejawar pontiff Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji, said to be close to the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and will address a public meeting in town. Reports say top police officials have asked the mutt to restrict visitors after noon on Tuesday.
Looking forward to being in Karnataka, says Narendra Modi
This will be Modi's first visit to the southern state since the Assembly election dates were announced. The prime minister will kickstart his election campaign from Chamarajanagar district, where he will address a public rally in Santhemaranahalli at 11 am.
WATCH: Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Raichur, Karnataka
'Congress protects the corrupt, makes false promises,' says Modi
"Who will change people's future here? The election is here to decide that. The polls are a way to express people's aspirations. BJP is committed to development while Congress is opposed to it at every step. The Congress protects the corrupt," Modi said.
"Congress only makes false promises and never fulfilled any when they were in power. Have they ever given you a account of what they have done for the state? Apart from levelling charges against me, do they have done any other work here? It is time to bid them farewell," said Modi.
Many sitting in AC rooms and saying there will be a hung Assembly, says Modi
Congress has only divided Karnataka, says Modi in Raichur
"Friends of Raichur, your region is steeped in history and cultural heritage. It is the land of Haridas. Here, lot of traditions have traditions, but it is unfortunate that Congress has learnt nothing from here. If they had learnt something, they would never have committed the sin of diving Karnataka.
Raichur inspires me and BJP, our bond is unbreakable. When people were protesting for a separate statehood here, only Bharatiya Jan Sangh supported you while Congress opposed it," said Modi.
Narendra Modi recalls his Raichur visit in 1990
The prime minister recalled his fist visit to Raichur and said he attended a sabha at 3 am in the morning. "It seems as though your love is so much that you language is no barrier here. I feel the united India in your love. When you have said that you don't need translation, I will try to speak slowly so that you all can understand. In a democracy, the people are the top most priority," Modi said, as the crowds chanted 'Modi, Modi'.
Visuals from Modi's rally in Raichur
Modi begins addressing Raichur rally in Kannada
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome in Raichur, Karnataka when he began his speech in Kannada. He also invoked Purandaradasa and Raghavendra swamy in the speech, before shifting to Hindi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rally in Raichur shortly
WATCH: Congress does not care for Dil or Dalits, cares only about deals: Modi
RECAP: BJP draws criticism for association with Reddy brothers; a look at the cases against them
When the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election, two names caught everyone's attention — Somashekhar Reddy and Karunakar Reddy, brothers of tainted mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, who reportedly has 63 cases against him.
Here are the cases against the Reddy brothers:
1. Obulapuram Mining Company case: Janardhana's Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC) was accused of changing mining lease boundary markings between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and indulging in illegal mining in the Ballari Reserve Forest area
2. In 2012, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case against Janardhana and others and initiated criminal action against him and his wife G Lakshmi Aruna in connection with the agency's money laundering investigation into the business operations of M/s Associated Mining Company (Guru Iron Ore mines) based in Havambhavi in Ballari district of Karnataka.
3. Somasekhar is facing charges of offering a bribe to Justice Pattabhirama of the Hyderabad CBI court in order to secure bail for his brother Janardhana.
RECAP: Congress, JD(S) 'secret pact' to Mahadayi dispute, a look at Narendra Modi's key themes on 3rd day of campaigning
With 12 May inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack against the Congress government in Karnataka on Saturday, alleging JD(S) and Congress have a "secret pact" and predicting that the Congress will be reduced to a regional party "Punjab, Puducherry. Parivar Congress" in the upcoming Assembly election.
Modi, who addressed four back-to-back rallies at Gadag, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, and Mangaluru, upped the ante against the Siddaramaiah government, alleging it has become a "corruption tank" for the Congress with a pipeline connected to Delhi, "where the money reaches directly".
The prime minister claimed that Congress was desperate to win the 12 May Karnataka Assembly elections, as it was worried about what would happen to its leaders in Delhi if it lost at the hustings. Modi also hit out at the Congress over the Mahadayi river dispute and blamed the party for politicising the water sharing row with neighbouring state Goa.
Narendra Modi took unwarranted liberty by using army to score points against Congress
If the BJP's most important attack on the Congress in Karnataka is to malign it for so-called disrespect shown to General Thimayya and Field Marshal Cariappa over sixty years ago, we are scraping the bottom of the barrel. Surely, political attacks can be over issues that are more relevant, rather than something which has no validity in the present context.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an unwarranted liberty by using the army to score political points, even as he got his dates all wrong. It was fine for him to get into a slanging match with Rahul Gandhi, but he should have left the armed forces out of it. The history of the armed forces is one wherein blood has been shed in the defence of the country, and it is tawdry to bring the uniform into this political slugfest. It is not integral to the election manifesto.
Time to give Congress a farewell, says Narendra Modi
"The Congress ministers are such that they have character certificate ready in their suitcases. Whenever someone points a finger at them, they produce the certificate to convince the public that they are honest," Narendra Modi said in Chitradurga.
"Congress does not care about 'dil' (people's hearts and feelings) or Dalits. They only care about deals. The party which is not ready to think about your welfare, it's time you give them a farewell," he said.
He urged the voters to ensure a "clean sweep" against the Congress in the upcoming Assembly polls.
Narendra Modi levels corruption charges against Congress
Alleging that the Congress indulged in corruption in borewell schemes, Narendra Modi said, "They consumed the money for the water, they even took away the money granted for the constructed of beds in adivasis hotels. If they are in power for more days, they might even take away pillows from your house.
"I was curious why the Congress leaders were so interested in beds. That's when someone told me that they have the habit of hiding money under their beds," he said.
'NDA govt strengthened SC/ST Act'
Speaking at Chitradurga, Narendra Modi said, "It is our government that has strengthened the SC/ST Act. We will always work for justice for the SC and ST communities,"
"Congress is obviously uncomfortable today because the highest offices of the land are occupied by people from poor and humble backgrounds. That is why now Congress prefers to mislead in the name of the Dalit community," he said.
I am one of you, says Modi
"When Modi became the prime minister, we had sufficient power to decide who would become the president. But we made Ram Nath Kovind — a Dalit — the President of India," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
"I am from the deprived class. I am one of you, and that is why I am committed to your welfare, Modi further said.
BJP is working to end Congress sins: Modi
'Congress never accepted Ambedkar'
"It feels like Bharat Ratna was only reserved for only one family under Congress' rule. They never gave Ambedkar the credit he deserved. But then Atal Bihar Vajpayee government was formed, which is when Ambedkar got his due," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
"Congress keeps chanting about the poor to win elections but since a poor man’s son become prime minister their time to cheat people has ended," he said.
Congress has a habit of distorting history: Modi
Modi also accused Congress of distorting history and facts for political benefits while naming historical figures from Chitradurga and how they gave away their lives against foreign aggression. He said, "Congress is a party which indulges in vote bank politics and has a habit of distorting history for political gains."
Congress is insulting Chitradurga, says Modi
Addressing a rally in Chitradurga, Modi reminded people of the Chitradurga's valiant history and accused Congress of ignoring its leaders. "Instead of observing the jayanti of Chitradurga's last ruler Madakari Nayaka, Congress is celebrating jayanti of sultans. They have insulted the people of Chitradurga," says Modi.
Congress insulted people of Chitradurga, says Modi
"Look at the Congress leaders, they do not know whom they should remember and celebrate. Congress insulted the people of Chitradurga by celebrating Tipu Sultan Jayanti. They did it for votes," Modi said at a public gathering in Chitradurga.
Proud that preparation for mission Chandrayan 2 is going on in Chitradurga: Modi
Chitradurga is soon going to become a hot spot of science and technology: Modi
Chitradurga is synonymous with the mantra of — Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyaan
Addressing a gathering at Chitradurga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Chitradurga is synonymous with the mantra of — Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan and Jai Vigyaan, "This land is prone to drought but the farmers here have been innovating and turning adversities into opportunities," he added.
Modi talks about law to punish child rapists with death penalty
"I had once said from the Red Fort that families should also ask their sons about where and when they are going," Narendra Modi said.
"We have made a law which will award death penalty to child rapists," Modi said.
Narendra Modi talks about NDA government's achievements so far
"We gave Karnataka government funds to build houses in the state. But the work was not being done because Modi kept watching to prevent corruption," said Narendra Modi.
"We started the direct benefit transfer scheme. Rajiv Gandhi himself had said that the Re 1 which gets out of Delhi becomes 15 paise by the time it reaches the village. At that time, Congress was in power," he said.
"When Congress was in power, stories of corruption of loss of money used to be in the media. These days, all the talk is about the kind of money gained by the country," he said.
Family politics a big threat to democracy: Modi
"Family politics is a big threat to democracy," said Narendra Modi. "That's why they get so angry when I oppose them."
"No matter how much you try, you will never be able to erase the truth. The people of this country know everything. Mafia gets opportunity to rise whenever family politics comes into the picture," he said.
"In Karnataka, there is a government in power because of which there are mining, cable mafia apart from liquor and education mafia," he said.
Parivar of Congress against all those who oppose them: PM
"After demonetisation, bundles of notes came out from a Congress leader's residence. But I have decided that those who looted from the poor will have to pay to the poor," Modi said.
"The Opposition has decided that they will criticise whatever Modi is associated with. International agencies are praising India. Then, they say that Modi has bought even these organisations. But if I wanted to buy something, I would've bought support in India rather than global agencies. I don't engage in such activities. I just attempt to win the hearts of the people through hard work," he added.
"The parivar of Congress went against all those who opposed them. If you go through the pages of history, you will see that one family ruined the lives of several great people," the prime minister said.
Any person who cares about development in Karnataka won't vote for Congress: PM
"After surgical strikes, they raised questions about the army. After poll defeats, they raised questions about the elections and Election Commission," Modi said.
"Congress, which has seen power for 70 years, cannot even realise the responsibility upon them. Any person who cares about development in Karnataka will not stand with Congress," he said.
"Congress opposed the Swachchta Abhiyan, as if that is an issue which should be opposed. If I talk about building toilets, they make fun of me," the prime minister further said.
"If I talk about yoga, they have a problem with that too. They have decided not to go into the merit of any issue," he added.
Congress can complain about EVM tampering but they will get punished for five years of corruption: Modi
"They have also started their propaganda. They keep saying that Modi tampered with EVMs. So, the EVMs work fine in the places in which they win and when they lose, they start singing about EVM tampering," said Narendra Modi.
"But the Congress can say whatever it wants. They are going to get punished for the five years of corruption," added the prime minister.
"Congress' excuses will not work. The people who were sitting in the Parliament with support of 400 people, who did not face any opponents, got arrogant. The chief minister was not even ready to care for the people. That's why all of Congress' forts have now been demolished," he said.
BJP will form govt in Karnataka with full majority: Narendra Modi
"The political pundits who are still doubtful about the results of the Karnataka elections, who still think that there will be a hung Assembly, should look at the crowd right now," said Modi.
"BJP will form government in Karnataka with full majority," added the prime minister.
Prime minister addresses rally in Mangaluru
"While on my way from the airport to the venue, I saw a human ball instead of a human chain," said Narendra Modi, as he thanked the people for their support.
Narendra Modi to address next rally in Mangaluru at 6.30 pm
The prime minister will address another rally on Saturday in Mangaluru at 6.30 pm He had earlier spoken at a public meeting in Tumakuru before his speech in Gadag at 2 pm and then at Shivamogga at 4 pm.
'Naamdaars' can never understand the pain of 'kaamdaars': Modi
The prime minister said that 'naamdaars' can never understand the hard work 'kaamdaars' do. Congress said that the prime minister keeps talking about toilets, he added. "I will keep working towards building toilets," the prime minister said.
16:58 (IST)
Congress' personal attacks on Yeddyurappa unacceptable: Modi
Modi said that Congress leaders' personal attacks on Yeddyurappa are unacceptable. The people should teach the Congress a lesson, he added.
Yeddyurappa visited homes of the poor and Congress even mocked that, he said.
Karnataka will see a new govt on 15 May under the leadership of Yeddyurappa: Modi
Modi said that the people of Karnataka will see a new government being formed under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa on 15 May.
No difference between the 'C' of corruption and 'C' of Congress: Modi
Modi said that there is no difference between the 'C' of corruption and the 'C' of Congress now. He said that the party only knows how to spread lies.
Congress only know how to spread lies: Modi
Modi said that Congress only knows how to spread lies and put false allegations. Lying has become a habit for the Congress party, the prime minister added while addressing a rally in Shivamogga.
Congress is dividing the nation: Modi
Narendra Modi said that like the Britishers, Congress is trying to divide the nation. He further said that the BJP tries to work on the principle of 'sabka saath sabka vikaas' and does every thing possible to unite the nation.
WATCH: Narendra Modi addresses rally in Shivamogga
Narendra Modi to address next rally in Shivamogga at 4 pm
The prime minister is set to address two more rallies in Shivamogga and Mangaluru at 4 pm and 6.30 pm on Saturday. He had earlier spoken at a public meeting in Tumakuru before his speech in Gadag at 2 pm.
Want to double farmers' income by 2022: Modi
"By 2022, we want to do two things: One, double our farmers' income, and two, provide the poorest of the poor with a house to call their own," vowed Modi.
Yeddyurappa will work for farmers: Modi
"I am sure our farmer-friend Yeddyurappa will work for farmers. Textiles will be given a huge push in the region," said Modi. "Gadag is known for wind and solar energy, and can be development as an energy hub, and his government will prove that."
14:37 (IST)
Want overall development for state, says Modi
"Adhunik, Gatisheel, Pragatisheel and Vikassheel Karnataka is our aim. We want overall development of the state," said Modi in Gadag, Karnataka.
14:33 (IST)
Congress prays for ponds to dry up, claims Modi
"Instead of finding different ways to replenish and revive dry ponds, they (Congress) pray to get them dry. Once ponds get dried, they sell it to the builders," said the prime minister.
Congress Party believes in 'atkaana, bhatkana aur latkana'
Speaking at a rally in Gadag, Narendra Modi said, "Congress Party believes in atkaana, bhatkana aur latkana."
Modi gives Mahadayi dispute as example of Congress' 'lies'
"Congress is an expert in spreading lies. The foremost example is the Mahadayi dispute. During the Goa election, Sonia Gandhi had said in 2007, Mahadayi's waters will not reach Karnataka. And today, Congress has vanished from Goa. So, they are misleading the people in Karnataka," said Modi.
"I wish the Karnataka chief minister would have asked Sonia Gandhi Ji about her 2007 promise on Mahadayi. If he would know of that promise he would not be misleading the people," he added
'Congress will be reduced to PPP Congress'
"Congress will be reduced to 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar Congress'," said Modi.
14:22 (IST)
Congress turned Kappatagudda forest range into a 'reserved', but reversed the decision only after public protested: Modi
"Congress government made the Kappatagudda forest range reserved but only after public angst they have changed their decision," said Modi.