Narendra Modi in Jharkhand: PM says NDA govt has reduced number of Naxal-hit districts, committed to fight terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed a public meeting in Jharkhand's Lohardaga where he said that the outpouring love and support of people reflected in the turnout at BJP's rallies were a testimony to the fact that people want his government to return. Modi said it was time the 'mahamilawati' coalition was defeated and the corrupt Opposition is shown the door for a 'majboot' sarkar to take over the reins of Delhi.

Modi asserted that after three phases of polling in the Lok Sabha election 2019, his opponents have already conceded defeat saying that even the Opposition believes that the Modi government is coming back to power. He said that those who were earlier targeting him, have now started blaming EVMs.

Talking about Naxalism, Modi said that under the NDA government, the number of Naxal-affected districts in the country has come down significantly and therefore people should re-elect the ruling government to continue solving the problem.

Modi also talked about the Sri Lanka blasts and said that his government is committing to weeding out terrorism from its roots. The prime minister also invoked the IAF air strikes in Balakot to drive home the point of nationalism and anti-terror operations of his government. "We entered their house and killed them," Modi asserted. He also attacked the Opposition for questioning the armed forces, saying those who do so are peddling Pakistan's narrative. "They are suspecting the bravery of our country's soldiers, doubting their feats," he remarked.

He also highlighted Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's comments on the Indian Army wherein he had said that only poor people join the forces to feed "two rotis" to their kids and families.

The prime minister also mentioned the abduction and subsequent successful repatriation of Indians abducted in Afghanistan and in Yemen by IS militants including Christain priests such as Father Tom Uzhunnalil. Modi said, as the country's 'chowkidar', he ensured their safe return to the country and handed them back to their families.

Modi said that the Congress just wants to serve one family and is not concerned about the country and its welfare. "The rest (of the people) are just a vote bank for them," Modi alleged. He further accused Congress members and party workers of just lauding one family and of not being able to see other "gems" in the country" apart from them. "Congress never respected Birsa Munda, Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Sardar Patelji, as it was blinded by the love for one family and could not see a leader beyond them.

He also blamed the Congress for blocking funds for tribals released by the Central government in order to serve its hidden agenda of corruption and thinking based on dynastic politics.

