Narendra Modi in Japan: PM to hold talks with Shinzo Abe, address ministers and business leaders today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation level talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and attend the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum meeting on the final day of his official two-day visit to the archipelago nation on Monday.

Modi will start the day by attending an Indian community event at around 9:30 am, which will be followed by a series of meetings with Japanese venture capitalists, the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko, foreign minister Taro Kono and the Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party, Toshihiro Nikai.

At noon, the prime minister will attend a meeting of the India-Japan Business Leaders Forum, followed by a lunch hosted by the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren). Modi will address the ‘Make in India: India-Japan Partnership in Africa and Digital Partnership’ seminar at 2.15 pm, following which he will meet the Governor of Shizuoka Province, Heita Kawakatsu.

At 6 pm, the prime minister is scheduled to arrive at the office of his Japanese counterpart and hold delegation level talks. The two prime ministers are slated to hold wide-ranging talks in strengthening collaboration in key areas such as defence, security, Indo-Pacific cooperation, and technology as well as review the progress of India-Japan ties.

Following a banquet dinner hosted by the Japanese prime minister at around 7.45 pm, will emplane for his journey back to New Delhi.

Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to attend the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit. Prior to his departure, the prime minister stated that the meeting with Abe would be his 12th since his first State visit to Japan in 2014.

Here is Modi's full Japan Day 2 itinerary:

9.30 am: Indian Community Event

10.20 am: Call on by Japanese venture capitalists

10.50 am: Call on by Minister of Economy, Trade & Industry Hiroshige Seko

11.10 am: Call on by Japanese foreign minister Taro Kono

11.25 am: Call on by Toshihiro Nikai, Secretary-General of LDP

11.35 am: Call on by Fumio Kishida, Chairperson of LDP Policy Research Council

11.50 am: Meeting of India-Japan Business Leaders Forum

12.30 pm: Lunch hosted by Keidanren

13.30 pm: Speech at ‘Make in India: India-Japan Partnership in Africa and Digital Partnership’ Seminar

14.15 pm: Visit to JNTO and India Tourism Stall

14.25 pm: Call on by Governor Heita Kawakatsu of Shizuoka Province

18.00 pm: Arrival and welcome ceremony at the Japanese Prime Minister's Office

18.10 pm: Delegation level talks

19.15 pm: Signing/exchange of agreements and press statements

19.45 pm: Banquet dinner hosted by Shinzo Abe

21.50 pm: Emplane for Delhi

With inputs from ANI