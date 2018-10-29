You are here:
Narendra Modi in Japan: PM holds delegation level talks with Shinzo Abe, inks six pacts on second day of visit

India FP Staff Feb 23, 2019 14:52:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Japan to attend the 13th India-Japan annual summit. Twitter/@MEAIndia

On his second day, Modi interacted with the Indian community in Japan and spoke about the history and future of India-Japan relations. Twitter/@narendramodi

Modi gave a sppech during the 'Make in India, Digital Partnership and India-Japan Partnership in Africa seminar. PTI

Modi addressed Indian and Japanese business leaders in Tokyo and encouraged deepening of dialogue on infrastructure, capacity building and communication. Twitter/@MEAIndia

A Memorandum of Cooperation between Kanagawa prefecture and Ministry of Ayush in the field of healthcare and wellness was exchanged. Twitter/@MEAIndia

Shinzo Abe, left, escorted Modi while reviewing an honor guard ahead of a meeting at Abe's official residence. AP

During the delegation level talks, Modi and Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe reviewed developments in bilateral relations. Twitter/@MEAIndia

India and Japan signed six agreements, including on a high speed rail project and naval co-operation, and also agreed to hold 2+2 dialogue. Twitter/@MEAIndia

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 14:52:24 IST

