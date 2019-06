Narendra Modi in Japan for G20 Summit updates: Slogans of Vande Mataram, Jai Shri Ram raised in Kobe after PM addresses Indian diaspora

Narendra Modi in Japan for G20 Summit LATEST updates: Slogans of 'Vande Mataram', 'Jai Sri Ram' were raised at a community event at the Hyogo Prefecture Guest House in Kobe after Narendra Modi concluded his address.

Narendra Modi told the Indian diaspora that Japan can help India become a $5 trillion economy. Speaking on how the country is moving ahead with times in terms of technology, he said, "We're preparing to launch our first 'man mission via Gaganyaan by 2022."

Addressing the Indian community in Japan, Narendra Modi said, "I was wondering why I was being taken to Kobe. I have come here so many times, I wondered who would come here. The last time I had come, Shinzo Abe had won the election. Today, when I'm here, then the world's biggest democracy gave a huge mandate to re-elect this 'pradhan sevak'."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian diaspora in Kobe shortly. He arrived in Japan on Thursday for the G20 Summit, during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

"Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await Narendra Modi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India's viewpoint," the prime minister's office (PMO) tweeted.

This will be Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on 28-29 June.

In his departure statement, he said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

"The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," Modi said.

The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".

On the sidelines, Modi said, he "looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance.

"I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders," he added.

Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.

