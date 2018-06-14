Narendra Modi in Chhattisgarh: PM inaugurates hi-tech command and control centre in Naya Raipur, to address rally in Bhilai

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday dedicated to the nation the Integrated Command and Control Centre set up at Naya Raipur — the upcoming capital city of Chhattisgarh.

The centre will control and monitor online water and power supply, sanitation, traffic movement, integrated building management, city connectivity and Internet infrastructure (data centre), under one roof.

The monitoring of Naya Raipur city will also be carried out from the facility.

The command and control centre will be managed through a GIS (geographic information system) platform, where residents can register their complaints regarding service dysfunction through helpline numbers, an official said.

Modi arrived at the Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur on Thursday morning on a day-long visit to the state and directly proceeded to Naya Raipur.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Raman Singh while inaugurating the command and control centre.

Modi inspected the centre and also interacted with local school children present there.

He will later go to Bhilai by IAF helicopter and dedicate the expanded and modernised project of SAIL's Bhilai steel plant to the nation, the official said.

He will also address a public meeting at Jayanti stadium in Bhilai, he added.