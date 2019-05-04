Narendra Modi in Bihar; Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE updates: PM slams Congress manifesto again, says his 'blood boils when army is insulted'

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LATEST updates: Speaking at his third and final rally at Valmiki Nagar in Bihar, Narendra Modi slammed the grand alliance once again and hit out at the Congress manifesto. He also used the opportunity to celebrate the JD(U)-BJP government of Nitish Kumar. "Do not forget that 10 years ago, the Congress had declared a debt waiver. At that time, farmers' debt was Rs 6 lakh crores and they excused only Rs 52,000 crores," the prime minister said.

Based on a news report, BJP leader Arun Jaitley raised the pitch for the recognition of the allegation that Rahul Gandhi's former business partner got defence offset contracts during the UPA regime through his firm Backops Limited, UK.

BJP president Amit Shah and Union minister and the party's Amethi candidate Smriti Irani are holding a roadshow in Amethi, a seat held for generations by members of the Gandhi family.

Kirron Kher the BJP's Chandigarh candidate apologised after she was sent a show cause notice by the Election Commission after a video she tweeted showed children shouting campaign slogans in it. "Whatever happened, it was wrong that children were used. Somebody sent it to us, my team shared it and later deleted it. Very sorry, it happened, it should not have happened," she said.

At his Basti rally, Narendra Modi once again spoke of Diwali as a synonym for warfare on Pakistan. "Every Indian has waited for the day when Pakistan-supported Masood Azhar was designated a global terrorist by the world's biggest organisation. Our government was so powerful that Pakistan must wait for Diwali now or find itself compelled to deal with Masood Azhar," Modi said, adding that his own strength had compelled Pakistan to deal with the problem.

Speaking at Basti in Uttar Pradesh, Narendra Modi led with his charge of a divided Opposition and decried the grand alliance as one where the leaders are perpetually at each others' throats. "I wish to tell Opposition parties that Delhi is quite far," he said. Modi also spoke of how Opposition parties were not stable, corrupt and would push the country towards casteism.

Successive reports by The Indian Express and NDTV have shed light on the fact that the recent clean chits by the Election Commission to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah over allegations of poll code violations by the opposition were not unanimous.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign speech, usually extremely planned in progression, witnessed a minor glitch at his Pratapgarh rally on Saturday. Nearing the end of a vitriol-laden attack on the Congress, the SP and the BSP, Modi urged voters in Pratapgarh to vote for the cup-plate symbol. Except the Pratapgarh candidate was the BJP's very own Sangam Lal Gupta. Modi was hastily corrected, and quickly went back on his words to urge people to vote for the lotus symbol instead.

At his Pratapgarh rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Narendra Modi had a galaxy of BJP leaders in attendance including Maneka Gandhi and Yogi Adiyanath. Modi turned the full force of its thinly veiled rhetoric at Rahul Gandhi, whom he called 'naamdar' throughout. He hit out at the Congress chief's earlier press conference and said that appearances on television do not make a leader. Modi even did not spare late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and said Congress had tried to project a "Mr Clean" image for him and failed.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. who is touring Uttar Pradesh, said on Saturday that while the Congress has been sending copies of its manifesto to the village pradhans, the BJP has been sending similar envelops with Rs 20,000 in them. "This too is hilarious that they think that the Amethi pradhan will sell himself for Rs 20,000," she said.

While Rahul Gandhi was holding a press conference at the Congress headquarters, BJP president Amit Shah tweeted a poem with a news report that alleged that Rahul's former business partner got defence offset contracts during the UPA regime. The charge is similar in spirit to one brought against the BJP government of Narendra Modi's by the Congress in the Rafale deal. Congress has alleged that the Modi government intervened in the deal so that Anil Ambani could be made offset partner.

"When he has a say, his business partners make hay. Doesn’t matter if India suffers on the way!" Shah wrote.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Saturday in which he predicted a loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and aired a host of charges particularly against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rahul also charged the Election Commission with having a separate set of rules for the Congress and the BJP.

The Election Commission concluded on Friday that Modi did not violate the model code or its advisory on armed forces in his speech in Varanasi. It also found nothing wrong in his comments made in Nanded, Maharashtra where he reportedly dubbed the Congress as a 'sinking Titanic'.

With this, the EC has decided on five complaints against Modi and gave him a clean chit in all matters.

In the centre of a contempt charge in the Supreme Court against misattributing the chowkidar chor hai jibe which he uses against Modi to the Supreme Court, Rahul said that while he has apologised to the apex court, he will not apologise to the BJP or to Modi. "Chowkidar chor hain will remain our slogan," Rahul said.

He also said the Indian Army was not Narendra Modi's personal property. The army, air force or navy are not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks they are . When he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting the Congress but the Army,” he said.

On Friday, in a rally in Rajasthan's Sikar, Modi mocked Congress's claim that its government had also conducted surgical strikes across the Line of Control and accused the party of telling lies.

Addressing a rally in Sikar, he suggested that Congress leaders were confusing video games with such strikes. He said the party first ignored the strikes carried out under his government and then opposed them. “Now it's me too, me too,” he said using the English term.

He also addressed public meetings in Hindaun and Bikaner, accusing Congress at both places of not acting strongly against terrorism.

On the last day of campaigns before the fifth phase of the election on Monday, Modi will campaign in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The prime minister is scheduled to hold rallies in Pratapgad and Basti in Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, he is expected to address rallies in Valmiki Nagar.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to hold a roadshow in Rahul's home constituency of Amethi. He will also address rallies in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

