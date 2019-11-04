Narendra Modi in Bangkok: PM holds bilateral meetings with Australian, Vietnamese counterparts on sidelines of ASEAN summit

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held separate bilateral meetings with his Australian and Vietnamese counterparts during which key bilateral and regional issues were discussed, officials said.

Modi, Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, Vietnam's premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc and several other world leaders are in Bangkok to attend meetings related to the ASEAN summit, the East Asia summit, and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit.

Very productive talks with PM Nguyễn Xuân Phúc of Vietnam. India cherishes the robust friendship with Vietnam. Our nations are cooperating in key areas like trade and security. We want to further boost ties for the benefit of our people. pic.twitter.com/sJTfAmZkqU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 4, 2019

Thailand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison in Bangkok. pic.twitter.com/offZiwp00p — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019

In his meeting with Phuc, Modi discussed ways to further bolster bilateral strategic cooperation between India and Vietnam. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Modi also conveyed best wishes to Phuc on Vietnam assuming the chair of ASEAN for next year.

"A bond of friendship as old as it is strong. PM @narendramodi had a warm meeting with #Vietnam PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc. Conveyed best wishes on Vietnam assuming the Chair of ASEAN next year. Also reviewed steps to strengthen our comprehensive strategic partnership," Kumar tweeted.

The prime minister said he had "very productive" talks with Phuc.

"India cherishes the robust friendship with Vietnam. Our nations are cooperating in key areas like trade and security. We want to further boost ties for the benefit of our people," Modi tweeted.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.