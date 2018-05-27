Narendra Modi inaugurates expressway LIVE updates: Speaking at the rally, Narendra Modi said the Eastern Peripheral Expressway will help save fuel and reduce pollution in NCR. "With less pollution, less fuel-use, EPE will also help transport fruits and vegetables into NCR easily," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Sunday in Baghpat. The 135-kilometre EPE, built at a cost of Rs 11,000 crore, has several unique features and is India's first highway to be lit by solar power besides provisions of rain water harvesting on every 500 metres on both sides and would showcase 36 national monuments and 40 fountains.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 3D model exhibition on making of Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Haryana's Kundli. He is scheduled to visit Baghpet to dedicate the EPE to the nation.
The prime minister addressed the nation as part of the pre-recorded monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. The prime minister talked about women empowerment, the response to the Fit India campaign and Virat Kohli' challenge in the 44th edition of the radio programme.
Earlier today, Modi, inaugurated the newly built Delhi-Meerut Expressway and embarked on a roadshow in an open SUV on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.
The Delhi-Meerut Expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 841 crore has vertical gardens with solar power on the Yamuna Bridge on this expressway.
Modi's roadshow commenced from the Nizamuddin Bridge, the start of the about 9-kilometre-long first leg of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, and after a 6-kilometre roadshow on the expressway, the prime minister will fly to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh to dedicate another infrastructure project, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE), to the nation.
"The prime minister would inaugurate the exhibition and 3D model there and would fly to Baghpat to dedicate to the nation the EPE," Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.
Updated Date: May 27, 2018 13:26 PM
Highlights
EPE will help reduce pollution, fuel-use: Modi
"With less pollution, less fuel-use, EPE will also help transport fruits and vegetables into NCR easily. Developing infrastructure is the way to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. For this our government has emphasised on electricity, roadways, highways, motorways." the prime minister said in Baghpat.
Delhi burdened with polltution woes, says Modi
"Taking problem of pollution seriously, our government has taken up the task to build a ring road of sorts around Delhi. The EPE will help reduce traffic congestion in Delhi. 50,000 vehicles will not have enter Delhi at all. EPE is also India's first green expressway," said Narendra Modi in Baghpat.
Narendra Modi inaugurates Eastern Peripheral Expressway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 135 kilometre-long Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Sunday in Baghpat. It is said to be the India's first smart and green highway.
Eastern Peripheral Expressway is India's first highway to be lit by solar power
Union ministers discuss development at Baghpat venue
'Development' is at the centre of discussion on the stage in Baghpat. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is being called as the " symbol of development". The crowd is chanting "Jai Shri Ram".
Since the Muzzafarnagar riots, this area has been viewed as sensitive. Despite the tension between the sects, the locals here believe that the crowd cannot be polarised so easily here.
Nitin Gadkari says Eastern Peripheral Expressway will reduce Delhi's pollution woes
Union minister Nitin Gadkari assured that Eastern Peripheral Expressway will be completed by March 2019. "The Supreme Court was monitoring the project. We paid Rs 6,000 crore for land acquisition to farmers. We are installing world's most advanced features in the EPE project," he said.
Nitin Gadkari address rally, Narendra Modi to speak shortly
Among those present at the Baghpat venue are Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Narendra Modi is expected to speak shortly.
BJP workers present in large numbers in Baghpat ahead of Modi's speech
Despite the hot weather condition, BJP supporters have reached the Baghpat venue in large numbers. Narendra Modi has reached the place to address the rally. The energetic supporters at the venue are sure that the new expressway will lead to the development of the region.
Narendra Modi recognises Cuttack-based tea vendor's contributions
During his Mann Ki Baat programme, Narendra Modi congratulated D Prakash Rao, a small tea vendor from Cuttack who runs Asha Ashwaasan school and spends half his income on children living in slums and hut settlements. "Rao, from Odisha's Cuttack has been selling tea for the past 50 years. He spends 50 percent of his income on the education of more than 70 poor children. His life is an inspiration to all," Modi said.
Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar
Narendra Modi remembered Veer Savarkar's contributions during Mann Ki Baat. "The month of May is associated with a historic event in 1857. While many preferred to call it only a Mutiny or a Sepoy Mutiny, it was Veer Savarkar who called it the First War of Independence. I pay my tributes to the great Veer Savarkar," he said.
Modi's pitch for Yoga Day
Narendra Modi spoke on the significance and importance of yoga. "The world celebrates 26 June as International Yoga Day. The world has seen the manner in which Yoga unites. We believe in yoga for unity and yoga for a harmonious society," he said.
Modi speaks on dust storms
"Dust storms are unseasonal. In the last few weeks we saw what happens due to unusual weather patterns. India will do everything possible for a cleaner and greener tomorrow," Narendra Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address.
"This time, let us focus on tree planting," he appealed.
Narendra Modi addresses India through Mann Ki Baat program
While addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the people who scaled Mount Everent in the recent weeks. "Who does not know what sense of adventure is? If we see the development journey of mankind, progress has arisen from the womb of some adventure. Development is born in the lap of adventure," he said.
He also commended the BSF team for not only scaling Mount Everest recently, but removing loads of trash littered there and bringing it down as part of the ‘Clean Ganga-Clean Himalaya Campaign’.
Modi's roadshow affects traffic movement in Delhi NCR
Narendra Modi reaches New Delhi's Nizamuddin along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate two expressways
13:26 (IST)
Spent more than 3 lakh crore on new highways in last four years: Modi
"In the past four years, more than three lakh crores have been spent on new highways over 28 thousand kilometres. Till four years ago, where only 12 kilometres a day were formed, today about 27 kilometres of highways are being constructed," said Modi.
13:22 (IST)
Manufacturing received boost through 'Make in India', says Narendra Modi
"Through 'Make in India' campaign, manufacturing has received a boost. As a result, now there are 120 mobile phone manufacturing factories in India as compared to only two, four years ago," said Modi.
13:20 (IST)
Narendra Modi aims barbs at UPA regimes over mobile phone manufacturing
"During their (UPA) time, only two factories produced mobile phones. Today, more than 120 factories produce mobile phones," Narendra Modi said.
13:19 (IST)
Narendra Modi underscores importance of MSMEs
"After agriculture, more employment opportunities arise in Medium and Small Enterprises (MSMEs). For this, both state and Centre are working together. For example, UP's Yogi Adiyanath govt has undertaken the 'One District, One Product' initiative," said Modi.
13:17 (IST)
Narendra Modi hits out at previous UPA government over electricity in rural areas
"Congress' UPA govt could connect only 59 panchayats with optical fibers. In the same time, we have done it for more than 1 lakh villages. How work is done, my nation is experiencing it right now," said Modi.
13:14 (IST)
'Have reformed aviation,' says Narendra Modi
Speaking at the Baghpat rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Centre has taken several initiatives to reform aviation services in the country. "Under the UDAAN programme, we want to connect remote parts of the country. We want people wearing hawai chappal to travel by hawai jahaaj (aeroplane)," he said.
13:11 (IST)
Infrastructure does not discriminate on basis of caste, creed: Modi
"Infrastructure does not differentiate on the basis caste, creed, religion and economic status," said Modi at the rally.
13:10 (IST)
EPE will help reduce pollution, fuel-use: Modi
13:07 (IST)
Delhi burdened with polltution woes, says Modi
13:05 (IST)
Visuals of Narendra Modi inaugurating Eastern Peripheral Expressway
13:04 (IST)
Narendra Modi speaks on completing four years of governance
Speaking of completing four years of being in power at the Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the fact people turned out in huge numbers for the Baghpat rally, it showed how successful the last four years have been.
13:02 (IST)
WATCH: Narendra Modi address rally in Baghpat
12:57 (IST)
Narendra Modi inaugurates Eastern Peripheral Expressway
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 135 kilometre-long Eastern Peripheral Expressway on Sunday in Baghpat. It is said to be the India's first smart and green highway.
12:50 (IST)
Eastern Peripheral Expressway is India's first highway to be lit by solar power
12:45 (IST)
Union ministers discuss development at Baghpat venue
'Development' is at the centre of discussion on the stage in Baghpat. The Eastern Peripheral Expressway is being called as the " symbol of development". The crowd is chanting "Jai Shri Ram".
Since the Muzzafarnagar riots, this area has been viewed as sensitive. Despite the tension between the sects, the locals here believe that the crowd cannot be polarised so easily here.
12:45 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath address mega rally
"After four years of the central government, the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, is going to be a lifeline for the people of Delhi, and express my gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh," said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
12:35 (IST)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar addresses rally
Addressing the rally in Baghpat, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the infrastructural project. "Yesterday, the BJP government completed four years. I welcome the prime minister on behalf of the people of Haryana. We are preparing for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 too. The foundation for this expressway was laid in Kundli in Haryana," he said.
12:29 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari says Eastern Peripheral Expressway will reduce Delhi's pollution woes
Union minister Nitin Gadkari assured that Eastern Peripheral Expressway will be completed by March 2019. "The Supreme Court was monitoring the project. We paid Rs 6,000 crore for land acquisition to farmers. We are installing world's most advanced features in the EPE project," he said.
12:21 (IST)
Nitin Gadkari address rally, Narendra Modi to speak shortly
Among those present at the Baghpat venue are Uttar Pradesh governor Ram Naik, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Narendra Modi is expected to speak shortly.
12:08 (IST)
BJP workers present in large numbers in Baghpat ahead of Modi's speech
Despite the hot weather condition, BJP supporters have reached the Baghpat venue in large numbers. Narendra Modi has reached the place to address the rally. The energetic supporters at the venue are sure that the new expressway will lead to the development of the region.
11:55 (IST)
Narendra Modi visits digital gallery in Kundli
The prime minister inaugurated 3D model exhibition on making of Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Haryana's Kundli
11:48 (IST)
Narendra Modi recognises Cuttack-based tea vendor's contributions
11:43 (IST)
Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar
11:33 (IST)
Watch: BJP supporter Vijay Mishra speaks ahead of Modi's visit to Baghpat
Ahead of Narendra Modi's visit to Baghpat to inaugurate the EPE, BJP supporter Vijay Mishra said that it would be a proud moment for the local BJP workers to have the prime minister there.
11:26 (IST)
Modi's pitch for Yoga Day
11:21 (IST)
Modi speaks on dust storms
11:13 (IST)
Narendra Modi addresses India through Mann Ki Baat program
10:59 (IST)
Top view of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway
The first phase of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway will provide a major relief to the commuters in Delhi-Noida. It starts from Nizamuddin bridge to the Uttar Pradesh border having a 6 lane Expressway and 4 plus 4 lane highway.
10:52 (IST)
Modi's roadshow affects traffic movement in Delhi NCR
10:45 (IST)
BJP workers walk towards Delhi-Meerut Expressway ahead of Modi's roadshow
10:30 (IST)
Watch: Narendra Modi dedicates Delhi-Meerut Expressway to India, holds roadshow
10:29 (IST)
Modi holds road show after inauguration of first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway
10:23 (IST)
Narendra Modi inaugurates first phase of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, to hold roadshow soon
10:20 (IST)
Narendra Modi reaches New Delhi's Nizamuddin along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate two expressways