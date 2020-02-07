Narendra Modi in Assam: PM hails Bodo accord, announces Rs 1,500 crore developmental package for BTAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is visiting Assam to celebrate the signing of the Bodo agreement, attributed the signing of the Bodo peace accord to people's support, heralding a new dawn of peace in Assam.

Addressing a massive public rally in Kokrajhar on Friday, he celebrated the signing of the accord on 27 January that is expected to bring lasting peace to the troubled state. Modi said the time has now come to work together for peace and development of the North East. "We will not allow violence to return," he asserted.

This was Modi's first visit to Assam since the Centre's decision to pass the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that triggered protests across the country, including in Assam. Six people were killed in the state in the violence.

Modi welcomed the rally by taking a thinly veiled jibe at Rahul Gandhi's 'danda' remark, saying: "At times some leaders talk about beating me with sticks, but I'm saved by the blessings of all mothers of India. I pay my respects and thank all of you. I'm here to instil a new belief in all Assamese people."

He also reasserted that there was misinformation being spread in the country about the Citizenship Amendment Act. The prime minister sought to assuage the concerns of people of the region over the implementation of the new citizenship law."Canard is being spread that lakhs of settlers will come from outside after the enactment of CAA. Nothing of that sort will happen," he said.

Speaking about the Bodo Accord, Modi said, "Today is the day to acknowledge the support of all young people belonging to the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary and the Assam government, who played a very positive role for the this agreement."

He stated that it was time to implement Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, and added that the Centre will work expeditiously towards that end. "The agreements signed in 1993 and 2003 could not bring permanent peace in BTAD; there is no demand left with the signing of this Bodo Accord," he stated. Every right, culture, language, and development will be ensured and their protection will be ensured, stated Modi.

"The Bodo Accord is a victory for all communities and sections of society. There are no losers," he said. Under the Accord, Rs 1500 crore will be given as a special developmental package to help the Bodos.

These funds would be used to set up industry and employment package and promote eco-tourism. Under the socio-cultural package, the government is to set up a central university in name of Bodo leader Upendranath and a national sports university. The other projects will include a regional medical institute, hotel management campus, a Mother Dairy plant, a National Institute of Technology and more Navodaya Vidyalayas.

He also claimed that a central government minister visit the northeast once in 15 days to meet the people and address their issues. “We have ensured that once every 10-15 days, a central minister will visit the Northeast, will spend the night, talk to people and solve their problems,” the prime minister said.

"A new dawn, fresh vigour and renewed hope in Assam! The Bodo Accord will help the youth fulfil their aspirations," Modi had tweeted on Thursday night.

Lovely and lively! Gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Kokrajhar. https://t.co/LqosTe51ti — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2020

The Bodo Accord was signed on 27 January by the government with four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) and a civil society group, ending a three-decade-long insurgency in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD), now rechristened as Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

On Thursday evening, people had lit one lakh earthen lamps in the town and prayed for peace in the region and the ABSU and NDFB had also organised a bike rally on the occasion. A prayer was held at Bathou Thansali temple in Bagansali of the town.

With inputs from agencies

