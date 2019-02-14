Narendra Modi held up at Dehradun airport due to bad weather; PM scheduled to address rally at Rudrapur

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to address a rally in Rudrapur, is held up at the Jolly Grant Airport as his chopper could not take off due to inclement weather on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The prime minister landed at the airport around 7.15 am and has been waiting since, Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said.

He is to fly in a chopper to Rudrapur, but inclement weather delayed the travel.

It has been raining in Dehradun since early morning.

The prime minister will address a public meeting and launch several development projects, including the State Integrated Co-operative Development Project, in Rudrapur.

The Integrated Co-operative Development Project aims to drastically improve the rural economy in Uttarakhand by giving a boost to co-operative, farm and allied sectors and check forced migration from the hills.

He will also distribute loan cheques among select beneficiaries of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Farmers Welfare Scheme of the state government.

The prime minister is also scheduled to visit the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Ramnagar.

