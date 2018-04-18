Narendra Modi hails Indian diaspora in Stockholm before London stopover; meets PMs of Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Norway

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held bilateral meetings with counterparts from Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Norway and discussed ways to enhance ties with these Nordic countries in trade, investment and renewable energy.

Modi met the leaders of the four Nordic countries on the sidelines of the India-Nordic Summit in Stockholm and wound up his trip with an address to the Indian diaspora at Stockholm University. Modi repeated many of the themes that have headlined his speeches to the Indian diaspora in other foreign lands

too. "Many of you left India years ago. You might recall, one had to wait for days for LPG gas cylinder. Now suppliers call and ask “can we deliver a cylinder?” Modi told the audience at Stockholm University late Tuesday.

While protests erupt in India over the rape and murder of a child in Kathua, Kashmir, Modi spoke about women's empowerment in Stockholm. "There used to just slogans about Garibi Hatao. Now empowerment is a tool especially for women who have been poverty stricken", he said. He asked Indians in Nordic countries to give back to the idea of a 'New India' before heading to London where he will first meet with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

We have one embassy in Sweden but we have more than one ambassador. Each one of you is our ambassador. If you have your heart in innovation come be a part of enterprise of New India: PM Narendra Modi to Indian diaspora in #Sweden. pic.twitter.com/LUKmio60h2 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

Modi met Danish Premier Lars Lokke Rasmussen and held talks on renewing and enhancing cooperation. The two leaders exchanged documents in areas related to animal husbandry, dairy farming and urban development.

Prime Minister Modi also had an "excellent meeting" with his Finnish counterpart Juha Sipila. The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, renewable energy, space, waste management, start-up and education, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"Fruitful discussions with PM of #India @narendramodi in Stockholm. Recalled our first meeting in Mumbai in 2016 and had concrete negotiations how to promote our cooperation further in energy, space, education", Sipila tweeted.

Modi also met Iceland Premier Katrin Jakobsdottir and "reviewed the full range of India-Iceland relations during their meeting", the Indian PMO said.. "We deliberated on ways to boost economic and people-to-people relations between our nations," Modi said after the meeting.

"PM urged Icelandic companies to look at India as an investment destination in geothermal energy and strengthen cooperation in education, tourism and culture," Kumar said of the meeting between the two leaders.

Later, Modi also met his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg.

"Had a wonderful meeting with Prime Minister Erna Solberg. There is immense potential to boost relations with Norway especially in areas such as innovation, trade and clean energy," Modi said after the meeting.

"A wonderful meeting between PM @erna_solberg of Norway and PM @narendramodi. India values the deep-rooted friendship with Norway," a tweet on the PMO Twitter handle said.

Earlier in the day, Modi held delegation-level talks with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven on a wide range of issues.