Narendra Modi govt forced 312 'corrupt' or 'inefficient' officials to retire between July 2014 and May 2019, Centre tells Lok Sabha

New Delhi: As many as 312 government officials found to be allegedly corrupt or inefficient were given retirement in public interest, the Lok Sabha was informed Wednesday.

During July 2014 and May 2019, the service records of 36,756 Group-A and 82,654 Group-B officers were reviewed under service rules, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

"Out of which, FR 56(j)/ similar provisions have been invoked/recommended against 125 Group-A and 187 Group-B officers (total 312)," he said.

As per the applicable disciplinary rules, the government has the right to proceed against corrupt officials on the basis of available evidence, Singh said.

The government also has the absolute right to retire government officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness, in public interest, as per provisions of FR 56(j)(i), Rule 48 of the Central Civil Services Pension Rules, 1972, and Rule 16(3) (Amended ) of the All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the minister said.

"These rules lay down the policy of periodic review and premature retirement of government servants, which is a continuous process," Singh said.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.