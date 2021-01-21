Narendra Modi extends greetings on statehood day of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura

On this day in 1972, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya on their statehood days and offered his best wishes to them.

On this day in 1972, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya became full-fledged states under the North Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

"Statehood day greetings to the people of Manipur, India is proud of its contribution to national development," he tweeted, adding that the state is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent.

Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. India is proud of Manipur’s contribution to national development. Manipur is a powerhouse of innovation and sporting talent. I wish the state the very best in its journey towards progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

The prime minister wished the state the very best in its journey towards progress.

"Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue," he said in another tweet.

Best wishes to the people of Tripura on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The culture and warm-hearted nature of the people of Tripura is admired across India. The state has achieved outstanding progress in various fields. May the same spirit continue. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Extending his greetings to people of Meghalaya, the prime minister said the state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood.

"Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come," he added.

On their Statehood Day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Meghalaya. This state is known for its remarkable kindness and spirit of brotherhood. Youngsters from Meghalaya are creative and enterprising. May the state keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2021

Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura statehood day: History of formation

As part of the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya had become full states on 21 January, 1972.

The Princely states of Manipur and Tripura were merged with India in October, 1949. These were then granted the status of Union Territories after India gained independence.

On the other hand, Meghalaya was part of Assam but was made an autonomous state through the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969.

Of the Northeastern states, apart from Assam, Nagaland granted statehood on 1 December, 1963. Following the statehood of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura in 1972, Mizoram was formed as a full-fledged state of India in 1987. Also, the North Easter Frontier Tracts (NEFT) of the North-Eastern borderland became Arunachal Pradesh and a state in the same year.

Seven Sisters of the Northeast India

Now the 'seven sisters' of Northeast India comprise Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. Sikkim is also a part of the Northeast but is not included in the Seven Sisters. This is because while the other seven states are contiguous, Sikkim is sort of a neighbour, divided by the Siliguri Corridor.

Sikkim is also referred to as the 'Brother' of the Seven Sisters.