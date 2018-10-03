You are here:
Narendra Modi congratulates Justice Ranjan Gogoi on taking over as CJI, says his wisdom will help country

India Press Trust of India Oct 03, 2018 15:40:31 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Justice Ranjan Gogoi on taking over as the Chief Justice of India on Wednesday, saying his experience and wisdom would benefit the country.

File image of CJI Ranjan Gogoi. News18

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath to Justice Gogoi, 63, in the morning. He will have a tenure of a little over 13 months and will retire on 17 November, 2019.

"I congratulate Justice Ranjan Gogoiji on taking oath as the Chief Justice of India. His experience, wisdom, insight and legal knowledge will benefit the country greatly. My best wishes for a fruitful tenure," Modi tweeted.


