Narendra Modi congratulates Boris Johnson on becoming new UK prime minister, hopes for stronger ties

India Press Trust of India Jul 24, 2019

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

"I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India – UK partnership in all spheres," Modi tweeted.

Johnson officially assumed the office of the prime minister on Wednesday, a day after his landslide victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 21:49:27 IST

