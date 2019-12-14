Narendra Modi chairs first meet on Namami Gange project in Kanpur with CMs of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the city on Saturday to have a first-hand experience of the impact of the ambitious Namami Gange project.

The prime minister reached the city around 10.25 am, and took a special steamer for a 50-minute journey through the Ganga to review the project.

Kanpur: PM Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) at Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology. Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also present. pic.twitter.com/JtEEFPt3Py — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2019

Superintendent of Police (East) Raj Kumar Agarwal said after his arrival at the Chakeris airport, the prime minister will go to CSA University by a helicopter.

"The prime minister will hold a Ganga Council meeting there with union ministers, chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar and secretaries of various central departments," a senior district official said.

Apart from holding the meeting, Narendra Modi will visit Atal Ghat, from where he will take the steamer for the journey through the river, the official added.

Chief Ministers of two Gangetic states – West Bengal and Jharkhand – may not attend the Saturday meeting, said an official.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kanpur. He will chair the first meeting of National Rejuvenation, Protection and Management of River Ganga Council (National Ganga Council) here today. He will also review progress of work done & deliberate on aspects of cleaning the Ganga. pic.twitter.com/tLZLP8m7Bz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 14, 2019

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is yet to confirm her presence while Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das is busy in the Assembly elections, the official added.

On the eve of Modi's visit to Kanpur, Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised that Uttar Pradesh would have to play a bigger and focused role to regain the glory of Ganga.

