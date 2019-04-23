Narendra Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad: 'Voter ID more powerful than IED', PM hails it as 'strongest weapon'

As polling for the third phase of the ongoing 2019 Lok Sabha election began on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote in Ranip, Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar constituency, from where BJP president Amit Shah is contesting.

After casting his vote, Modi addressed the public and appealed to voters to turn out in large numbers for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election.

He said that he "fulfilled his responsibility" as a voter by casting his vote in Ahmedabad. "I welcome the first-time voters, this is the time of their generation, and to make their time successful, they need to vote," he said.

The prime minister also said that he was "fortunate" to be part of the "festival of democracy". "The Voter ID is the strongest weapon, it is more powerful than an IED," he said.

Earlier, Modi arrived in an open jeep instead of a bullet proof vehicle to the voting centre. Surrounded by his bodyguards, Modi spent several moments waving at the people. BJP president Amit Shah and his family greeted the prime minister. He was seen taking Shah's granddaughter in his arms and waving at the crowds, before walking into the polling booth, NDTV reported.

Modi met his mother Hiraba Modi and sought her blessings before heading to the polling station in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar today. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/CUncTSpBTt — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019

Modi is seeking a second term in office in the massive election taking place in seven rounds across the country.

Earlier today, Modi had tweeted: "Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come. I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now."

In Gujarat, polling has begun for all 26 Lok Sabha constituencies and four Assembly seats. Besides Gandhinagar, polling is being held in Kachchh, Banaskantha, Patan, Mahesana, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Surat, Navsari and Valsad.

