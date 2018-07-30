Narendra Modi calls Imran Khan: PM congratulates Pakistan PM-in-waiting, says he hopes 'democracy will take deeper roots'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Imran Khan to congratulate him on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerging as the single largest party in Pakistan's recently conducted general election, ANI reported. Modi, in his conversation with the PTI chief and Pakistan's prime minister-in-waiting, expressed hope that democracy would take deeper roots in Pakistan, according to the report.

Earlier, the PTI announced that Imran will be sworn in as Pakistan's new prime minister before the country's independence day on 14 August and that it is trying to reach out to smaller parties and Independents to form the next government. Though the PTI emerged as the single largest party in the National Assembly after the 25 July elections, the party is still short of numbers to form the government.

PTI leader Naeenul Haq told media on Sunday night that consultations are on to complete the number game. "We have done our homework and he will take oath as prime minister before 14 August,” Haq said. According to the complete preliminary results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the PTI has obtained 115 general seats — 12 short of a simple majority — while the PML-N and PPP have won 64 and 43 seats, respectively.

With inputs from PTI