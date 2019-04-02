Narendra Modi biopic to release on Friday, but EC still awaits BJP's response to Opposition's plea against film

Before taking a call on whether to allow the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Election Commission is awaiting the BJP's reply to an opposition parties' plea to prevent its screening amid the ongoing poll process.

The producers of the film, which is slated for release on 5 April, have already replied to the EC notice on the oppositions' complaint against the film.

"Once the response from the BJP general secretary is received, the Election Commission will take a decision," said a senior poll panel official Monday night.

Since the complaint to the Election Commission mentioned BJP in it, its copy was sent to the party for its reply.

The official also referred to at least two Supreme Court rulings about movies.

In one of the rulings, the Supreme Court had directed the West Bengal government to ensure that satirical film Bhobishyoter Bhoot, which was critical of the state chief minister, is screened without obstruction.

The model code of conduct, however, was not in force at that time, he added.

"We also have to see the latest Delhi High Court ruling which said the biopic screening should be decided by the EC," he said, adding the model code is silent on films and it was a grey area.

He said the EC has to keep the court verdicts in mind. In their complaint, the opposition parties has alleged that the film violates the model code and would act like an advertisement for the BJP.

