Narendra Modi biopic should not release before 19 May to ensure free and fair election, say Election Commission sources

New Delhi: To ensure a free and fair election, the Election Commission of India on Thursday expressed that it is of the view that the Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi should not be released till 19 May.

"The commission is of the view that the film should not be released till 19 May," sources in the Election Commission told ANI.

The poll body said that delaying the release will be in the interest of free and fair Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, the Election Commission submitted its report in a sealed cover before the Supreme Court over the film, after which a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi posted the matter for hearing on 26 April and had directed that report be served to the petitioner, the producers of the movie.

On 17 April, officials of the Election Commission watched the movie in a special screening on the directions of the Supreme Court.

A committee with a total of seven officials set up for the purpose was present for the screening of the PM Narendra Modi.

The top court had asked the Election Commission to watch the Narendra Modi biopic and submit its view to the court by 22 April in a sealed cover.

On 12 April, the makers of the Oberoi-starrer had moved the apex court, challenging the stay on the film's release. The producer of the film, Sandip Singh, had said that the poll panel had banned the movie without watching it.

The film was scheduled to release on 11 April, coinciding with the commencement of the Lok Sabha election in the country. However, on 10 April, the Election Commission stayed the release of the biopic till the national elections ended, stating that the film disturbs the level-playing field.

