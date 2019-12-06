You are here:
Narendra Modi at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit: Indian citizenship for those tortured in home countries will assure them better lives

India Press Trust of India Dec 06, 2019 11:54:15 IST

  • Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, the people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong.

  • The prime minister said the Centre's move to abrogate Article 370 raised a new hope of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

  • The transformative decisions taken by the BJP government in the first six months of the second tenure reflected the belief entrusted upon them by the mandate, said Modi.

New Delhi: Referring to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indian citizenship for those facing persecution in their home countries will ensure that they get a better tomorrow.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Modi also said although a lot of apprehensions were expressed ahead of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, after it was pronounced, the people of the country proved all such apprehensions wrong.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, the prime minister said the decision might seem a politically difficult one, but it had raised a new hope of development for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

