Narendra Modi at Global Citizen Live: From erasing scars of COVID-19 to music as muse, PM vows to end poverty, heal climate

Modi highlighted that one of the most pressing problems plaguing India was poverty and without alleviating it no worthwhile progress could be made

Addressing the Global Citizen Live programme on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon various aspects of progress, development and restoration of the ravages left behind by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fight against COVID-19

Modi pointed out that for two years now, humanity is battling a once-in-a-lifetime global pandemic.

"For almost two years now, humanity is battling a once in a lifetime global pandemic. Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us - we are stronger and better when we are together," the prime minister said in a video message.

For almost two years now, humanity is battling a once in a lifetime global pandemic. Our shared experience of fighting the pandemic has taught us - we are stronger and better when we are together: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

PM @narendramodi’s address at the Global Citizen Live programme. https://t.co/VpFI5bUGMX — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

Homes for all

Prime Minister Modi further highlighted that one of the most pressing problems plaguing India was poverty and without alleviating it no worthwhile progress could be made.

"About 30 million houses have been built for the homeless across cities and villages in India. A roof over the head gives people dignity. Another mass movement taking place in India is to provide drinking water connection to every household," he said, adding that, the government is spending over a trillion dollars for next-generation infrastructure.

"For several months last year and now, free food grains have been provided to 800 million Indian citizens. This and several other efforts will give strength to the fight against poverty. We saw glimpses of this collective spirit when our COVID-19 warriors, doctors, nurses, medical staff gave their best to defeat the pandemic," he said.

Caring for the environment

Prime Minister Modi cautioned that the threat of climate change is looming large before us and the world needed to accept that any change in the global environment first begins with the self.

The threat of climate change is looming large above us. The world will have to accept that any change in the global environment first begins with the self. The simplest & most successful way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles that are in harmony with nature: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

"The simplest and the most successful way to mitigate climate change is to lead lifestyles that are in harmony with nature. Mahatma Gandhi is one of the greatest environmentalists of the world. He led a zero-carbon footprint lifestyle. In whatever he did, he put the welfare of our planet above everything else. He highlighted the doctrine of trusteeship - meaning we all are trustees of the planet, with the duty of caring for it," Modi said, highlighting the Father of the Nation's ideals.

"Today, India is the only G20 nation that is on track with its Paris commitments. India is also proud to have brought the world together under the banner of the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure," he said.

Development of humankind

The prime minister reiterated that he believed in the development of India for the development of humankind.

Poverty cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on governments. Poverty can be fought when the poor start seeing governments as trusted partners. Trusted partners who will give them the enabling infrastructure to forever break the vicious circle of poverty: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

He said poverty cannot be fought by making the poor more dependent on governments. "Poverty can be fought when the poor start seeing governments as trusted partners. Trusted partners who will give them the enabling infrastructure to forever break the vicious circle of poverty," he opined.

The Global Citizen Movement

The Global Citizen Movement uses music and creativity to bring the world together. Music, like sports, has an inherent ability to unite.

The Global Citizen Movement uses music and creativity to bring the world together. Music, like sports, has an inherent ability to unite: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 25, 2021

Vedas to inspire

The prime minister signed off in style by quoting the Rig Vedas as he sought to define humanity through unity.

“Let us move forward together speaking in one voice. Let our minds be in agreement and let us share what we, like the Gods have, share with each other. Let us have a shared purpose and shared minds. Let us pray for such unity. Let us have shared intentions and aspirations that unify us all. May we keep working together for a kind, just and inclusive planet,” said Modi to end his speech and let hope flourish.