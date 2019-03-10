Narendra Modi at CISF Raising Day: 'Hard to protect India from hostile neighbour, VIP culture a security threat'

Ghaziabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday opined that efforts of the security forces in protecting the country become all the more important when the neighbour is "hostile" and conspires to "hit the nation internally."

Addressing the gathering on the occasion of the 50th Raising Day of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Prime Minister Modi said "Your efforts are important because when the neighbour is hostile, incapable to fight war, conspiracies to hit the nation internally find a safe haven there and terrorism shows its face in different forms. Protecting the nation then becomes challenging," in an apparent reference to Pakistan.

The prime minister further noted that "VIP culture" sometimes becomes the biggest challenge for security personnel.

"It's not difficult to protect one person. Rather it's difficult to protect an institution, where lakhs of people come, where every face is different, everyone's behaviour is different. This is a bigger task than protecting a VIP," he said. "The biggest challenge for you while serving is people like me and my community, those who consider themselves as VIPs. They get frustrated when you stop them at airports...The VIP culture sometimes becomes the biggest challenge for security."

On the occasion, Modi paid tributes to police officials who lost their lives while on duty. "Emotionally I feel that those in khaki uniforms — their hard work has not been felicitated and recognised well in the country. Whether it is CISF, CRPF or any other security force, because of your dedication and sacrifices, we are today being able to dream about New India."

He also suggested building digital museums at airports and metro stations demonstrating the history of CISF.

"We should build a digital museum at airports and metro stations. There should be a screen there, which should demonstrate how CISF was formed, what they expect from people, how they are concerned about national security and working 24x7. That's how people will understand that they should pay respect to CISF officials for their dedication. I will give full support for doing this," he assured.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.