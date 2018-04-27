You are here:
Narendra Modi arrives in China's Wuhan for 'informal summit' with Xi Jinping, set to review bilateral relations including boundary issue

India PTI Apr 27, 2018 08:23:39 IST

Wuhan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Wuhan late Thursday night for a two-day informal summit with Chinese president Xi Jinping.

He is due to hold one-to-one talks with Xi.

"A special moment past midnight as PM @narendramodi was warmly welcomed in Wuhan for the 1st Informal Summit with Chinese President Xi. The two leaders will review the developments in our bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective," external affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

During their summit, the two leaders expected to work out consensus between the two countries to resolve a host of issues, including the boundary question.

Officials said no agreement would be signed during the informal talks.


Updated Date: Apr 27, 2018 08:23 AM

