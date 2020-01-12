Narendra Modi announces renaming of Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee; Mamata Banerjee skips event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, speaking at the inauguration of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust, announced that it will be renamed as Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who was scheduled to share the dais with prime minister, skipped the event.

Modi said, "I announce the renaming of the Kolkata Port Trust to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. He is a living legend who was a leader for development and fought on the forefront for the idea of One Nation, One Constitution."

"This port represents industrial, spiritual and self-sufficiency aspirations of India. Today, when the port is celebrating its 150th anniversary, it is our responsibility to make it a powerful symbol of New India," Modi added.

The prime minister said that the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder laid the foundation for industrialisation in India. "Chittaranjan Locomotive Factory, Hindustan Aircraft Factory, Damodar Valley Corporation and several others saw active participation from him," he said.

The pime minister also felicitated Nagina Bhagat and Naresh Chandra Chakraborty, the two oldest pensioners of the Kolkata Port Trust.

Mamata Banerjee skips event

Banerjee, whose name was mentioned on the invitation card along with the prime minister, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya, skipped the event.

On Saturday, Banerjee faced Left-affiliated demonstrators who accused her of diluting the fight against the CAA and sought an explanation from her over the meeting with Modi.

Banerjee termed her meeting with Modi as a "courtesy visit."

With inputs from ANI

