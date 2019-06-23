Shyama Prasad Mukherjee death anniversary: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Jana Sangh founder on 66th 'Balidan Diwas'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda and several other party leaders paid homage to Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, the founder of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh, the predecessor of the ruling BJP, on his 66th death anniversary on Sunday at the party headquarters.

Modi sang praises of a "devout patriot and proud nationalist" and said how the party drew inspiration and strength from his passion for a "strong and united" India.

Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Balidan Divas. A devout patriot and proud nationalist, Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life for India’s unity and integrity. His passion for a strong and united India continues to inspire us and gives us strength to serve 130 crore Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 23, 2019

Offering tribute to the educationist, Nadda commended Mukherjee for dedicating his life "for the integrity of India". "The whole country demanded an inquiry into Dr #ShyamaPrasadMukherjee's death, but Pandit Nehru did not order an inquiry. History is witness to this. Dr Mukherjee's sacrifice will never go in vain. The BJP is committed to this cause."

BJP Working President JP Nadda: The whole country demanded an inquiry into Dr. #ShyamaPrasadMukherjee's death, but Pandit Nehru did not order an inquiry. History is witness to this. Dr.Mukherjee's sacrifice will never go in vain, BJP is committed to this cause pic.twitter.com/fKh107sepf — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

Admiring Mukherjee for launching the first nationalist movement in India, Amit Shah said "he sacrificed his power and gave up everything for the unity and integrity of the country".

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan also heaped praises on the late Jana Sangh founder.

Obeisance to #ShyamaPrasadMukherjee Intellectual par excellence;progressive thinker,who left an indelible mark as an eminent educationist/reformer/administrator,working tirelessly for development of Mother India.His martyrdom for her integrity is not in vain. Kashmir Hamara Hai pic.twitter.com/oDKpTI5Pwv — Om Prakash (Om ji ) Mathur (@OmMathur_bjp) June 23, 2019

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu said Mukherjee "left an indelible mark as an eminent educationist, reformer and administrator" and "worked tirelessly for the development of the nation".

He served with distinction as Union industry Minister and was a distinguished Parliamentarian. He continues to inspire millions of men & women to serve the motherland. #ShyamaPrasadMukherjee — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) June 23, 2019

Former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda took to Twitter to pay tribute to Mukherjee on his "Balidan Diwas" (sacrifice day).

Lok Sabha MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy also said Mukherjee gave a "new dimension to the service of patriotism".

State President Shri @ManojTiwariMP paid tributes to Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his Martyrdom Day . #ShyamaPrasadMukherjee pic.twitter.com/30OD38ozrJ — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) June 23, 2019

Mukherjee's tryst with politics began in 1929 when he entered the West Bengal Legislative Council as an Indian National Congress candidate. However, he resigned and fought as an Independent the same year.

