Narendra Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings to nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti; Sonia Gandhi says teachings of Sikhism founder cut across communal divide

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: On the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to the nation and said the day should be an occasion to rededicate ourselves to fulfill his dream of a "just, inclusive and harmonious society".

"Today, on the very special occasion of the 550th Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji, my greetings to everyone. This is a day to rededicate ourselves to fulfilling Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's dream of a just, inclusive and harmonious society," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi also tweeted a video showcasing part of his speech from the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor, on 9 November, when he had called on countrymen to take inspirations from life and teachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

"Guru Nanak Dev ji taught us the importance of living with true values and also gave an economic system based on honesty and self-confidence," he outlined.

Describing the Sikh guru as a unique symbol of India's saint tradition, Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the Modi government was committed to the thoughts and preachings of Guru Nanak Dev.

"The first Guru of the Sikh Panth, the venerable Guru Nanak Dev ji is a unique symbol of India's rich saint tradition. His teachings, thoughts and his resolve to serve humanity are an inspiration for us," he said.

In a series of tweets on the occasion, Shah said that by inaugurating Kartarpur corridor – connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib Kartarpur gurudwara in Pakistan's Narowal district – the prime minister paid a "true tribute" to the guru.

Shah said the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev were an inspiration to everyone for removal of discrimination from human race.

"The historic 'Kartarpur Corridor' dedicated to the countrymen by Modi ji on the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is a true tribute to Guru Nanak Dev Ji," he said.Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greeting and wrote, "I bow to Shri Guru Nanakdev Ji on the auspicious occasion of his 550th jayanti."

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said that the teachings of the Sikhism founder cut across the "sectarian, communal and regional divides".

"Guru Nanak Dev ji's teachings of mutual love, truthfulness, brotherhood, and righteousness are of eternal relevance having a universal and timeless appeal that cut across the sectarian, communal and regional divides," Sonia said in a statement.

She urged people to take a resolve on the occasion to follow Guru Nanak Dev's ideals of humanism and social equality that inspire to move towards a peaceful and just society.

"I convey my greetings and good wishes to all the Sikh brothers and sisters in India and around the world on the holy and auspicious occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj," the grand old party leader said.

Congress leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also wished people on Guru Nanak Dev jayanti or Gurupurab.

"Hearty congratulations to all of you on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji. Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purab Di Lakh-Lakh badhiyaan," Rahul tweeted.

Priyanka said that our country today was in a great need of Guru Nanak Dev to spread the basic message of religion, which is "love for humanity".

"There is nothing greater than service. The basic message of religion is love for humanity. Respect for women is our duty. Shun caste discrimination. Today, our country is in great need of the voice of Guru Nanak Dev, who spread light all over the world. Wish you a happy Guru festival," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, hundreds of devotees have flocked to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on today's occasion.

According to the Hindu calender, Gurupurab falls on a full moon day in the month of Kartik Puranmashi while, in the month of October and November, as the Gregorian calendar suggests. But some scholars believe that the birth anniversary of the Sikh Guru should be celebrated on 14 April, according to the original Nanakshahi calendar passed by Sri Akal Takht in 2003.

A three-day festival, Gurupurab celebrations begin with Prabhat Pheris (early morning processions) at the gurudwaras and then proceed to the localities with Sikh devotees singing hymns. It is led by Panj Pyaras or Nagarkirtan (the five beloved ones), who carry the Sikh flag, known as the Nishan Sahib and the palanquin of Guru Granth Sahib.

