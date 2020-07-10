Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Anil Kapoor wish Rajnath Singh for 69th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his senior Cabinet colleague, saying he is at the forefront of efforts to build a strong and secure India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is celebrating his birthday on Friday, 10 July. According to reports, Singh turns 69.

Modi shared the message on Twitter, writing, "Birthday wishes to Shri @rajnathsingh Ji. Rajnath Ji’s wisdom is greatly beneficial to the Government. He is at the forefront of efforts to build a strong and secure India. He has always worked for the welfare of the poor and our hardworking farmers. Praying for his long life."

Singh replied to Modi's tweet thanking him for his "good wishes and kind words."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended his greetings to the veteran leader as well, writing that Singh's vast experience and organisation skills have made invaluable contribution towards empowering the government and the party.

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis greeted Singh wishing him a "long life and good health!"

Calling Singh a skilled organiser and popular politician, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath wished him a long and prosperous life.

Official spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sambit Patra extended his greetings as well.

Actor Anil Kapoor wished the Defence Minister on his birthday as well. He shared an image of the two conversing at an event, alongside the caption, "Wish you a very happy birthday @rajnathsingh ji, your fitness & personality have always been admirable...may you have a happy and healthy year ahead..."

President of Telugu Desam Party N Chandrababu Naidu wished for Singh's "good health, happiness and a long life."