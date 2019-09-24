Narendra Modi addresses Leaders' dialogue at UNGA, says 'politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings, FATF' for terror funding must be avoided

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Leaders' Dialogue on 'Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives' at the UN headquarters in New York on Monday, where he called for "qualitative up-gradation" in ongoing cooperation and intelligence sharing by "regional frameworks".

Modi said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms while adding that politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF should be avoided for the objective to be realised.

A Gitesh Sharma, MEA Secretary (West) on PM Modi at Strategic Responses to Terrorist & Violent Extremist Narratives: PM Modi called for qualitative upgradation in the ongoing cooperation & intelligence sharing through bilateral and regional frameworks.

"The prime minister said that terrorists should not be allowed to get funds and arms. For this objective to be realised, we need to avoid politicisation of mechanisms like UN listings and FATF. These mechanisms need to be enforced," Sarma said.

Modi called for global solidarity and readiness against terrorism in the same way the world has shown solidarity against challenges like climate change.

MEA Secretary (West): PM suggested institutionalising counter-terrorism cooperation at multilateral level.

"He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) said a terrorist attack, anywhere in the world should be considered as terrorism, not good or bad terrorism," Sarma said. Sharing India's experiences, Modi said that democratic values, diversity and inclusive development were the most important weapons against ideologies that promote terror, extremism and radicalism.

"He suggested institutionalising counter-terrorism cooperation at the multilateral level. He said India will work towards enhancing ongoing cooperation in capacity building of friendly countries in this area," Sarma remarked.

According to India Today, the dialogue was organised on Monday by a group of countries, along with the UN Secretariat, which deals with the Office of Counter-terrorism. It was jointly hosted by the King of Jordan, President of France, Prime Minister of New Zealand and the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG).

The prime minister earlier had addressed the high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage and Climate Action Summit. At the Climate Action Summit, Modi said that the time for talking is over as he announced plans to increase India's renewable energy capacity to 450 GW from 175 GW and invited countries to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure being launched by India.

Modi referred to his call on the Independence Day for a people's movement to end the use of single-use plastic.

At the Universal Health Coverage meet, Modi announced that India has set the goal of eradicating tuberculosis by 2025 noting that the dateline is five years ahead of that set by the United Nations under its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He also apprised the UN member countries of the historic steps taken by his government to increase affordable healthcare access to far-flung areas in the country.

Besides the two important summits, the prime minister held a flurry of bilateral meetings with several world leaders and reviewed bilateral ties. He also met UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

