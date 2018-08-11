Narendra Modi addresses IIT-Bombay convocation ceremony, credits institutes for building 'Brand India' globally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 56th annual convocation ceremony at IIT-Bombay and said that the success of the IITs led to the creation of numerous engineering colleges around the country. These colleges were inspired by IITs, and this led to India becoming one of the world's largest pools of technical manpower, Modi said.

Lauding the institutions, the prime minister said that the nation is proud of what the IITs have achieved. He said the IITs have built 'Brand India' globally and they did this over a period of time. "Today, the IITs are are at the forefront of some of the best startups in India, which in turn are at the forefront of solving so many national problems. IITs conceptualised to contribute to nation-building through use of technology," he added.

The prime minister also said that a large number of IIT students built the information technology system in India "click-by-click", and now, the country has become the destination for IT development. India is emerging as a hub for startups, he said, while reminding the students that the "biggest corporations of today were the startups of yesterday".

Innovation and new technology will decide future direction of development, in which IITs will play an important role, he said, adding that IIT-Bombay is one of the institutions working for new technologies for a 'New India'.

The prime minister said that "innovation" and "enterprise" are the foundation stones of making India a developed economy, and a long-term sustainable technology-led economic growth is possible on this foundation. Calling "innovation" the buzzword of the 21st Century, Modi said that any society which does not innovate will stagnate.

Modi also coined a new acronym for IITs, calling them 'India's Institutes for Transformation'. "Innovate in India, innovate for humanity," Modi urged youngsters.

"We must make India the most attractive destination for innovation and enterprise," the prime minister said and added that this cannot happen through government efforts alone. "The best ideas do not come in government buildings or fancy offices. They come in campuses like yours, from youngsters like you," Modi said.