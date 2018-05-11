Narendra Modi addresses civic reception in Janakpur, says Nepal comes first in India's neighbourhood policy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a civic reception in Janakpur during his two-day visit to Nepal after inaugurating a direct bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya.

Modi said that it was his long due wish to visit the land of Goddess Sita and offer his prayers. Earlier in the day, the prime minister visited the famed Janaki Temple, dedicated to Goddess Sita. Modi took part in the Shodasopachara Pooja at the Janaki temple, local media reported.

Hailing India-Nepal ties, Modi said that without Nepal, India's history is incomplete. He further said that the India-Nepal relationship dates back to the Treta Yug when King Janak and King Dashrath not only united Janakpur and Ayodhya but, also India and Nepal.

Modi also said that the people of India and Nepal are bound by mutual respect for each other and Nepal has been a spiritual tourism spot for decades. "India's faith is incomplete without Nepal," he added.

"We believe that Nepal's development is the formula of regional development," he said. Stressing the importance of Nepal, Modi said that Nepal comes first in India's Neighbourhood policy. He also said that history is proof, that whenever there has been a problem, India and Nepal have stood together. "We have been there for each other in the most difficult of times."

Talking about his government's policy of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas, the prime minister said "I not only talk about India but, also about neighbouring countries. I always want the development of our neighbours. Today, I'm happy that Nepal is developing rapidly," he said.

#ModiVisitsNepal - When I talk about 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', I not only talk about India but also about neighbouring countries. I always want the development of our neighbours. I'm happy that Nepal is developing rapidly: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/CPvrIBT8wm — News18 (@CNNnews18) May 11, 2018

Modi also talked about 'New India' and said that Indians have taken a pledge to make a 'New India' by 2022. The India where there is a chance even for the poorest of poor, where there is no place for discrimination or corruption, we are moving towards that India, the prime minister added.

Mentioning the bus service between Janakpur and Ayodhya that Modi inaugurated with Oli, he said that the two nations are giving priority to connectivity. Last Month, he said, the two leaders inaugurated the first integrated check post. "We also announced a new partnership in the agriculture sector. Under the partnership, cooperation in the field of agriculture will be promoted," the prime minister said.

Talking about the elections in Nepal, Modi said, "You have chosen a new government. You've given a mandate to fulfil your hopes aspirations." He also congratulated the Nepal government for successfully making a three-level choice within a year.

Modi also said that India and Nepal's ties are based on 5 Ts – tradition, trade, tourism, technology, transport. He said that these 5Ts will take India and Nepal forward in the direction of development.

With inputs from PTI